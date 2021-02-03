Atlético B got their second victory of the season last Sunday, a balsamic victory against Atlético Baleares that serves to give strength to the pupils of Nacho Fernández. The rojiblanco club knows that the great objective of this course is to maintain the category in Second Division B, after two years fighting for promotion.

But the exit policy has focused on its top figures gaining experience on loan from a higher league. This is how four of the main pearls of the attack left in the summer: Rodrigo Riquelme at Bournemouth of the English second division, Victor Mollejo, who had already been on loan at Deportivo, and Dario Poveda to Getafe and Cedric Teguia to Oviedo. However, the main premise was that they had minutes and it was not being fulfilled, so in this winter market Mollejo has moved to Mallorca and Cedric to Albacete. Rodenas It has also gone from Córdoba to Mallorca.

But also, several of the most important pieces of the team that had started the season have come out this January to live new experiences abroad. In addition to Manu Sánchez, already with a first team record and that is tanning in Osasuna, players of the relevance of Sanabria, Germán Valera or Borja Garcés will be active in second-class clubs until the end of the year. The 20-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, who made his Cup debut against Cardassar, has joined Zaragoza to try to overcome the bad situation experienced by a historic Spanish football player. Sanabria, who missed several games due to injury and has been on several Simeone lists, is the fifth player with the most minutes of Atleti B, who loses a basic footballer in the game distribution.

In the case of Germán Valera, Atlético secured the future of one of its youngest pearls (it is from 2022). The Murcian renewed until 2026 before leaving on loan to Tenerife. Although he only had two goals, he was Atleti B’s top scorer alongside Sergio Camello and Borja Garcés. The latter is already adding minutes at Fuenlabrada, where he made his debut as a scorer in the Copa del Rey. The Argentine central Mariano gomez set course for Racing de Ferrol.

In the tickets section, the right side Sergio Camus, already headlined last Sunday, Ibrahim Diabate and Davo Fernández have joined the team. Was about to arrive too the central Guilherme Ramos. But the main leap in Nacho Fernández’s team goes through the progression of his youth players. In addition to continuing to count on the staff with key pieces of the stature of Toni Moya, Sergio Camello, Ricard, San Román, Álvaro García, Calavera … always available to Simeone, it will be the youngest who have to take a step forward. Mario Soriano, already a debutant with the first team, at his 18 years old he puts all the talent from the second row, either as a playmaker or on the wing. A high quality player who has to win stripes.

On point Giuliano Simeone, son of Cholo, is showing that he can be key. At 18 he has taken the starting position accompanying Camello Arriba and already made his debut as a scorer in his debut. Nando Gutiérrez, 19 years old, he is also obliged to continue adding in attack. In defense, Adrián Corral has been renewed until 2026. At 18, he is a wild card to play as a central or left back. In the hands of the youngest, Marco Moreno (19 years old), Medrano (20), Abde (20) or Juan Perea (son of exrojiblanco Luis Amaranto Perea), Atlético has full confidence in the evolution of its great quarry.

The levels are different than years ago, after not getting that long-awaited promotion to Second. The spectacular red-and-white generation needed minutes in higher categories, although this would require weakening Atleti B. But that farewell to very important players, opens the way for the progression of those who have been pushing from below. A new Atlético with less experience, but great talent. Meanwhile, the Sanabria, Valera, Mollejo, Riquelme and company will be polishing with the great desire to end up being part of the first team in an ever closer future.