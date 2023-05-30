Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 00:50



UCAM already knows its rival in the final for promotion to the First Federation. It will be Luis Tevenet’s Atlético de Madrid B, former soccer player and coach who led the university team in the 2012-13 campaign in Second B. The Sevillian, who could become Simeone’s assistant next season, left a great image in Murcia and after going through the UCAM he directed Cartagena, Huesca, Hércules, Sevilla Atlético and Atlético Levante, just before landing at the mattress club in 2021.

The rojiblanco subsidiary finished second in the regular league in group 5 of the Second Federation and will be promoted if the two-legged tie ends in a draw. With 60 goals scored (19 more than Melilla, who were promoted directly in their group), they are one of the most offensive teams in the fourth category of Spanish football and have Carlos Martín in their ranks, who this season has already scored 18 goals.

UCAM’s rival in the second and final round of promotion has a weak point: its away games. They have only achieved 21 points away from their sports city, an amount that contrasts with the 44 obtained at home. He will arrive at La Condomina next Sunday (6:30 p.m.) after winning the last five league games and the two playoff games against Espanyol B.