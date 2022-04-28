Johan Mojica is one of the best full-backs in the League and, as a consequence, it has aroused the interest of many teams in Spain and even in Europe. According to reports from Colombia, the footballer’s country, Atlético is very aware of the Elche lane29 years old. BluRadio He even talks about a pre-agreement with the footballer.

The coffee grower, who has Spanish nationality since 2019, is indisputable in Elcheboth with Escribá and with Francisco, and has contributed two goals and five assists. In fact, according to data collected by Olocip, it is the best left back of the five major leagues, ahead of João Cancelo (Manchester City) and Álex Moreno (Betis). Mojica has an accumulated value in the League of 8.33. That is to say, with the sum of his actions, he has generated more than eight goals than expected for Elche.

Thus, according to information coming from Colombia, Atlético would have the hand if Mojica ends up leaving Elche, where he arrived in the January 2021 market. That is to say, it does not mean that the rojiblanco club is determined to sign him, but it does mean that they are watching him and want to know his intentions. However, in template Lodi, Reinildo, Hermoso and Carrasco are right now, that have developed through that plot. Mojica, in any case, works more as a lane or offensive side.

The Colombian is not the only footballer who has entered the eyes of those responsible for Atlético. Lucas Boye, As AS already told in January, he likes it a lot in the club. The Argentine’s clause is at 25 million, although the list of battering rams that the sports management monitors is extensive. In any case, they would be completely independent operations and based on possible exits that occurred at Atlético.