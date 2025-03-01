



















































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Athletic – Athletic from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano to 21:00 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+, Orange Soccer 1

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Atlético – Athletic

Classification and statistics between Atlético – Athletic

Atlético arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at



Valencia



while Athletic played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Real Valladolid



. He Athletic Currently occupies the position number 3 of LaLiga EA Sports with 54 points, while its rival, the

Athleticoccupies the Post 4 With 49 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Atlético calendar, the Athletic calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.