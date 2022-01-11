Rojiblancos and Leones meet this Thursday in the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. Both will start the match knowing if Real Madrid or FC Barcelona await them in the final, who will open the tournament the day before.
Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club will meet for the 182nd time in their history in a match dominated at the level of victories (85 vs 65) by the colchoneros, where there have also been 31 draws. In the three stakes where the faces have been seen in a neutral fiefdom, there has been a Bilbao victory (Copa del Rey 1955-56) and two rojiblancos (Copa del Rey 1984-85 and Europa League 2011-12).
On which TV channel can I watch Atlético de Madrid – Athletic Club?
In Spain It can be seen in Vamos from 8:00 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 1:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the meeting on Peru Y Colombia (13: 00h), Venezuela (14: 00h), chili Y Argentina (3:00 p.m.).
In U.S can be seen on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 in the time bracket between The Angels (11: 00h) and New York (14: 00h).
How can I follow Atlético de Madrid – Athletic Club in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the website and the Movistar app.
In Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America It can be followed on the DIRECTV Sports website and app.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes +.
Where will Atlético de Madrid – Athletic Club take place?
The setting for the three matches to be held within the framework of the Spanish Super Cup will be the Rey Fahd International Stadium. It is located in the town of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and has a capacity for 67,000 spectators. As its most prominent event, it hosted the Confederations Cup in 1997. Due to the restrictions due to COVID-19, we will be able to see a maximum capacity of 30,000 people.
What was the last result between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club?
The most recent confrontation between both teams was on the fifth day of this edition of LaLiga, held on September 18, 2021. That contest, held at the Wanda Metropolitano, ended in a draw (0-0). Marcos Llorente sent a ball to the post and Joao Félix was sent off.
ATHLETIC OF MADRID
The colchoneros do not come in the best of dynamics in LaLiga, having won one of their last six games played. They managed to break a four-stake streak in a row losing with a win, but recently drew (2-2) against Villarreal. They comfortably solved (0-5) the knockout round of the round of 32 against Rayo Majadahonda.
It is the eighth participation of Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. He has won the competition twice. The first, in 1985, was against FC Barcelona (3-2 global). The second, in 2014, came after beating Real Madrid (2-1 global).
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on Stefan Savic or Antoine Griezmann.
ATHLETIC CLUB
The lions come from adding two victories in their last 12 LaLiga games, with four losses and six draws. In the Copa del Rey they beat the humble Atlético Mancha Real (fourth Spanish division) (0-2).
It is the sixth participation of Athletic Club in the competition. He has won three times. The first, in 1984, was taken automatically by winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. The other two came in 2015 and 2021, both against FC Barcelona, with a 5-1 aggregate and 3-2 in the extension to a single game, respectively.
Marcelino García will not be able to count on Unai Núñez, Yuri Berchiche, Ander Capa, Unai Vencedor, Asier Villalibre.
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (1-4-4-2)
Jan Oblak – Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez, Marcos Llorente – Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Jorge “Koke” Resurrection, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar – Ángel Correa, Joao Félix
ATHLETIC CLUB (1-4-4-2)
Unai Simón – Mikel Balenziaga, Íñigo Martínez, Yeray Álvarez, Óscar De Marcos – Iker Munian, Unai Vencedor, Dani García, Álex Berenguer – Iñaki Williams, Oihan Sancet
The dynamics of both teams are far from positive, so reaching the final of the Spanish Super Cup could be a turning point for both clubs. We believe that it will be a very competitive match between two very brave clubs, capable of waiting for their opponents and reacting rather than proposing. Our bet is that the defending champion will defend the title on Sunday.
Prediction: Atlético de Madrid 0 – 1 Athletic Club
