The elimination of the Copa del Rey still hurts and the phrase of Diego Simeone still resounds, with less volume (“if we continue next year”) at Atlético de Madrid, when the League resumed in the lead with a pending reaction, the same that Athletic and its new coach, Marcelino García, need on his visit to the Wanda Metropolitano, where the snow will mark whether or not the dispute of the duel is possible this Saturday. While the meteorological threat grows – the forecast points to snowfall throughout this Friday and Saturday in the Community of Madrid – doubts about his future at the club that the Argentine coach imposed last Wednesday, just after the hit that he and his players starred for the second year in a row out of the Cup against a Second B. “You don’t have to look so much (the reason for the phrase); I always say that they can kick me out tomorrow and that you have to think about the game to I understood to tell you what I said, also answering when I went to the press conference what I feel and what I live. I am very happy at Atlético, “said Simeone this Friday.

