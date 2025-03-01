22 ‘

Rejected auction from Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the center of the area. Mikel Jauregizar assistance.

21 ‘

The game resumes.

20 ‘

The game is stopped due to a Rodrigo de Paul injury (Atlético de Madrid).

19 ‘

Pablo Barrios (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

19 ‘

Lack of Unai Gómez (Athletic Club).

18 ‘

Auction failed by Alexander Sørloth (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close that goes high and on the left. Assistance from Giuliano Simeone with a center to the area.

16 ‘

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Clément Lenglet.

16 ‘

Rejected auction of Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) Right auction from the center of the area.

16 ‘

Rejected auction of Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Unai Gómez.

12 ‘

Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

12 ‘

Pablo Barrios’s lack (Atlético de Madrid).

11 ‘

Attempt standing under sticks to the ground. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left auction from the right side of the inside of the area. Dani Vivian assistance after a deep pass.

10 ‘

Out of play, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tried in depth but Giuliano Simeone was in the offside.

5 ‘

Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

5 ‘

Lack of Andoni Gorosabel (Athletic Club).

4 ‘

Falled auction by Robin Le Normand (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close that is too high. Javi Galán’s assistance with a center to the area after a corner kick.

3 ‘

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Dani Vivian.

2 ‘

Rejected auction by Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético de Madrid) right auction from outside the box.

1 ‘

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Dani Vivian.

Start first part.

Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises