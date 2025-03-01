Rejected auction from Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the center of the area. Mikel Jauregizar assistance.
21 ‘
The game resumes.
20 ‘
The game is stopped due to a Rodrigo de Paul injury (Atlético de Madrid).
Pablo Barrios (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Unai Gómez (Athletic Club).
Auction failed by Alexander Sørloth (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close that goes high and on the left. Assistance from Giuliano Simeone with a center to the area.
Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Clément Lenglet.
Rejected auction of Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) Right auction from the center of the area.
Rejected auction of Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Unai Gómez.
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Pablo Barrios’s lack (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt standing under sticks to the ground. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left auction from the right side of the inside of the area. Dani Vivian assistance after a deep pass.
Out of play, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tried in depth but Giuliano Simeone was in the offside.
Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Andoni Gorosabel (Athletic Club).
Falled auction by Robin Le Normand (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close that is too high. Javi Galán’s assistance with a center to the area after a corner kick.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Dani Vivian.
Rejected auction by Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético de Madrid) right auction from outside the box.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Dani Vivian.
Start first part.
Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises
