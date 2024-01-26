The draw, in which the legends Arconada, Goikoetxea, Ruiz and Leo Franco acted as innocent hands, leaves the possibility of another Basque derby in the final in Seville, but this time with a full stadium

Friday, January 26, 2024, 1:43 p.m.



| Updated 2:21 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Atlético-Athletic, with the return in San Mamés, and Mallorca-Real Sociedad, with the decisive duel being played in Anoeta, will be the exciting semifinals of the Copa del Rey, according to the draw held this Friday in the Luis Aragonés room in the City of Soccer…