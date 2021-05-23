Atlético celebrates La Liga and from the club they advocate doing it responsibly. The institution invites travel Neptune by vehicle or motorcycle to celebrate the title from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Sunday.

The note asks for restraint among the fans: “Now we have to celebrate and we must do it responsibly. This time we will not be able to go with the team to Neptuno or take a tour of the streets of Madrid, because it would cause an excessive agglomeration of thousands of people. It has been a very tough few months and many families have lost loved ones; we must be prudent until normality returns“.

Of course, Atleti invites you to celebrate it due to the great achievement obtained by the club. “Responsibility does not mean that we cannot adequately celebrate this great success of our team. It has been a difficult year in which the rojiblanca fans have not been able to attend the Wanda Metropolitano, in which our fans have not been able to hug each other after our goals, and for that reason they deserve a great celebration “, explains the institution.

For those who live in Madrid, Atlético encourages their people to participate in a large caravan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 23. “Take your car or your motorcycle, and take a tour from Atocha to Plaza de Castilla, circulating in both directions along Paseo del Prado, Paseo de Recoletos and Paseo de la Castellana. In this way, you will pass through the Neptune fountain and you will be able to fulfill the tradition of visiting him when we win a title, thus staining the streets of Madrid with rojiblanco “, Atlético informs its fans.

And the note continues: “You will be able to go through the Neptune fountain twice, once when you go up towards the north and once when you go down towards the south, but in no case will you be able to go around the roundabout, or stop your vehicle in the square or get out of it so that other athletes can also visit the rojiblanco god “.

Atlético encourages fans around the world to celebrate: “If you live in other parts of Spain or abroad, take your car or motorcycle and walk through the main streets and squares of your town.”