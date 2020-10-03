If there is something that has characterized Atlético since the arrival of Simeone, it is solidity. It is a team capable of competing against any rival, no matter how big or small.. For the Argentine coach it is essential to go game by game and take all the games as if they were a final. Therefore, it is very difficult to defeat them, which It has allowed them to chain several streaks of many games without losing in the almost nine years that Cholo has been on the mattress bench. In the duel against Villarreal can be close to the record in this period (20 games without losing).

After the draw against Huesca last Wednesday (0-0), the rojiblancos They have been scoring 18 consecutive games in LaLiga. In this time those of Simeone have achieved 10 wins and eight draws. The streak began on February 8, in the match day 23 against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano and which ended with a 1-0 victory for the mattress, with a goal from Correa. Among the most outstanding milestones during this period we must mention the four wins in a row he achieved between matchdays 29 and 32 (after the stoppage due to the coronavirus) against Osasuna (0-5), Valladolid (1-0), Levante (0-1) and Alavés (2-1). It is also noteworthy the tie (2-2) that he added at the Camp Nou.

The current streak It is the second best in the Simeone era, equaling another achieved by the colchoneros between September 15, 2018 (1-1 against Éibar on matchday 4 at the Wanda Metropolitano) and on January 26, 2019 (2-0 against Getafe on matchday 21 in the rojiblanco fiefdom). In this period, the Cholo’s pupils achieved 11 wins and seven draws, including 0-0 at the Bernabéu or 1-1 against Barcelona at home. The rojiblancos They closed the mark with six victories in seven games, achieving three consecutive (3-0 at Alavés, 2-3 at Valladolid and 1-0 at Espanyol), a draw (1-1 against Sevilla) and another three in a row (1-0 against Levante, 0-3 against Huesca and the victory against the Getafenses). His executioner was Betis, who defeated him (1-0) at Benito Villamarín on February 3.

However, the best unbeaten record achieved by Simeone’s disciples is 20 games without losing and they achieved it between April 29, 2017 (0-5 against Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria stadium, on matchday 35 of LaLiga 2016-17 ) and on December 16, 2017 (1-0 against Alavés at the Wanda Metropolitano on matchday 16 of LaLiga 2017-18). In that score of scoring matches won 13 duels and drew seven. Among the most relevant data, it stands out that they lost after four consecutive wins (0-5 against Levante, 2-1 against Real Sociedad, 0-1 against Betis and the victory by the minimum against Vitoria). The team that ended their streak was Espanyol, who beat them (1-0) at the RCDE Stadium on December 22.