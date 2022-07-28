Nahuel Molina, this Wednesday during the friendly between Atlético and Numancia in El Burgo de Osma (Soria). AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

The Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina is a new Atlético de Madrid player, for whom he signs for the next five seasons, until 2027, after the rojiblanco club reached a transfer agreement with the Italian Udinese. Molina, 24, has played the last two seasons in Serie A, where he has played 68 games, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists. The international is an offensive side and right winger who can act on both wings and has arrived to alleviate the problems on that side for Diego Pablo Simeone since the departure of Englishman Kieran Trippier.

Molina left the Boca Juniors youth academy and from there he went first to Defense and Justice and then to Rosario Central, before making the leap to Europe at the hands of Udinese. He is an absolute international with the Argentine national team, with whom he won the Copa América in 2021.

The rojiblanco club announced his arrival this Thursday despite the fact that the player landed in Madrid last Monday to undergo a medical examination and was already with his teammates in the friendly that the team played this Wednesday against Numancia.

“After undergoing a medical examination at the Navarra University Clinic, a player with experience in Europe, capable of playing on both sides, arrives at Atlético de Madrid. He is a serious player in defense who joins the attack very well, ”said the entity in its announcement. The mattress club also underlined Molina, who is “a great assistant for his teammates” and that he has a “good hit from set pieces, another of the qualities that make him a very complete player.”

He is Atlético’s third signing for the new season, along with midfielder Axel Witsel, who arrived on a free transfer after completing his contract with Borussia Dortmund, and winger Samuel Lino, hired from Gil Vicente in exchange for 6.5 million euros although he will leave on loan, with Valencia as a probable destination.

