The derby 278. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid They have met in 277 official matches in which 142 victories for Real, 68 for Atleti and 67 draws were registered. In total, 824 official goals have been scored in the history of the Madrid derby, 476 for the white club and 348 for the rojiblanco team.

Atlético, at home. Atlético de Madrid have played 14 times at home against Real Madrid with Simeone coach (11 times in the Calderon and three times in the New Metropolitan), adding four wins, five draws and five losses. The balance of Zidane as a coach in the four derbies in which he has served as a visitor, it is one win, one loss and two goalless draws in the two most recent visits.

The Athletic leader. Atlético has played seven times at home against Real Madrid, leading La Liga, adding three victories (2-0 in 1941, 4-0 in 1951 and 3-1 in 1980), two draws (1-1 in 1965 and 2-2 in 1970) and two defeats (0-1 in 1964 and 1-2 in 1996). The Whites had not visited the eternal rival with such a difference in points in the standings (five or more) since March 30, 1996. Then there were 21 points of margin between both teams, but it was Madrid who took that derby (1 -2, with goals from Soler, Laudrup and Pantic).

Madrid without Cristiano. Madrid scored 67, 55, 85, 62, 71, 75, 71, 67 and 62 goals in the first 25 games in the nine seasons in which Cristiano was. Since the Portuguese star left, these figures have dropped dramatically (43, 46 and 43). This could be the first edition of La Liga in which Atlético has scored more goals than Madrid (47-43 so far) since the 1997-98 campaign (79-63).

As in 2020. Madrid has the same points this season (53) as in the previous one, at this point. Then he was second in the standings, two points behind Barcelona, ​​which was the leader. Atlético has 18 points more than last season and is, by far, the La Liga team that has improved the most compared to the previous year. In fact, the rojiblanco team only has better numbers than the current ones in a First league (in the 2013-14 campaign they had two points more than now in their first 24 games).

Luis Suarez. He has been five games in a row without scoring or assisting with Atlético, after having scored seven goals in the four games immediately preceding this losing streak. As a Barcelona player, he had six series of five consecutive games without scoring and only in one of them did he not interrupt his drought in the next match (between September and October 2018 he linked six consecutive without scoring, his worst streak as a Barça player). The Uruguayan forward has added eleven goals and two assists in his 17 official clashes against Real Madrid (one with Ajax, fifteen with Barcelona and one with Atleti).

Zidane, like Del Bosque. Zidane will match Del Bosque today as the second coach with the most matches directed (246) in the history of Madrid. Del Bosque accumulated 133 victories, 58 draws, 55 defeats, 490 goals for, 290 against and seven titles. The Frenchman has so far 161 victories, 49 draws, 35 defeats, 565 goals for, 250 against and eleven titles (three short of equaling Miguel Muñoz’s record).

The Simeone derbies. Cholo’s 33 official derbies as athletic trainer have resulted in nine wins, twelve draws and twelve wins for the merengue team (32-44 in goals). In the 33 derbies immediately prior to the Argentine coach’s arrival, Madrid had 23 wins and only conceded two losses and eight draws (Atleti also scored 32 goals, but conceded 70).

Reach Luis. Simeone has been chasing his 10th win against Madrid since September 2018, but has tallied three draws and three losses in his last six derbies. No coach of the mattress team has beaten Madrid ten times (Luis Aragonés also achieved nine wins). That 10th derby won would make Cholo the coach with the most wins in Atleti’s history (309 compared to 308 for Luis) and the second with the most games won for the same club in the history of Spanish football, only behind Muñoz (who won in 357 of his 602 official matches as Madrid coach).

The referee. Hernández Hernández has been in the First Division for nine seasons and has already refereed four Clásicos, but today’s will be his first Madrid derby. Atlético have only lost one of their 19 games with the Canarian referee (3-0 at Villarreal in 2016), but they have four draws in a row. Madrid have won ten of their first twelve games with this referee, but have only achieved four victories in the most recent thirteen.