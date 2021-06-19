The Athletic already plan the return of his fans to the Wanda Metropolitano. From the social area of ​​the rojiblanco club they work on the return of the fans to the rojiblanco stadium, something that is expected to happen on the first day of LaLiga 2021-22. Real Madrid have asked to play their first away games, for the works at the Santiago Bernabéu, so Atlético will play their first matches at home. And that means that the rojiblanco club does not have time to lose.

In the entity of the Metropolitan Wanda They wait for the beginning of July know the number of viewers that they will be able to access in the enclosure in the first matches of the championship. At Atlético they want, like all the clubs, that the pandemic situation is much better as the months go by and that for end of this 2021 the number of attendees is much older. A wish based on vaccination and the least number of infections and deaths.

The Athletic has a social mass of 130,000 members, of them 58,000 subscribers. And the capacity of Wanda Metropolitano has 68,000 seats, so this is not a minor issue for the Madrid club. Atlético manages many alternatives to give entry to its subscribers, although first it wants to know what number they will be able to enter the Wanda Metropolitano.

The achievement of the league title has triggered euphoria among a hobby that she is crazy to see her own. There is a waiting list that exceeds 5,000 followers, so the full would be almost assured in the first league match. There will not be room for everyone and Atlético has already been at work for some time to adapt the stadium to the new reality.

Atlético already made a first test a few days ago on the occasion of the international match between Spain and Portugal. A first contact with what awaits in the Wanda Metropolitano in the month of August. The last game with the public in an Atlético match was on March 7 of last year in the league match against Sevilla. Then there was an entrance bordering on full.