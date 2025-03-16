Atlético de Madrid receives FC Barcelona on day 28 of the League. The teams are prepared for one of the most important games of the season. Barcelona first in the table with 57 points the third athleti at just one point.

Atlético de Madrid receives Barcelona in the Metropolitan after spending a bitter night in Champions against Real Madrid. The physicist of the players will take an important role in the game. Rodrigo de Paul and Reinildo They were replaced with clear gestures of pain so their tutillarity is in doubt. Angel Correa He will not be able to play the party by fulfilling sanction for insulting the referee and Koke is still recovering from his injury.

For its part the team of Hansi Flick It arrives in a good condition after the match against Benfica in the Champions League. Pau Cubarsí will return in the starting eleven after complying with sanction in the Europe Dani Olmo or by the guts of Gavi.

It is the Fourth encounter Between them this season and the return of the Copa del Rey is still missing. In Liga El Atlético Salío Victorioso by 1-2 at Barcelona’s house with a goal at the last minute of Sorloth. Ultimately confrontation in the Cup were 4-4 draw, leaving one of the best games of the season.









Probable alignment of Atlético de Madrid

The Once holder of Simoene is as follows: Oblak; Galán, Lenglet, Giménez, Nuel Molina; Marcos Llorente, Pau Barrios, Giuliano, Gallagher; Griezmann and Julián Álvarez

Probable alignment of FC Barcelona

Hansi Flick holder is as follows: Szczęsny; Balde, Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Kounde; Of Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

He star duel In this game it focuses on the players Raphinha and Julián Álvarez that cross a brilliant moment, consolidating themselves as key pieces in their teams. The Brazilian has demonstrated its ability to imbalance in FC Barcelona, ​​combining speed, dribbling and great effectiveness in the last pass, which makes it a lethal weapon in attack. For his part, the Argentine shines in Atlético de Madrid with his versatility, dynamism and scoring smell, contributing both in the creation and the completion of plays. Both reach their next commitment, where their talent can make a difference in the encounter.