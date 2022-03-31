La Liga returns to the Wanda Metropolitano after the national team break and Atlético receives Alavés at a good moment of results, who are playing for the category and will fight until the end. Those of Cholo have disappointed after having won the previous league championship, but they can still save the season if they improve their performance.
where is the Atletico Madrid vs Alaves? At the Wanda Metropolitano, with capacity for 68,456 spectators.
When and what time is Atleti vs Alavés? On Saturday April 2. The match will be played in Spain at 9:00 p.m. In Mexico it will be 1:00 p.m. in Argentina 5:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Atleti vs Alavés? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via TNT Sports. ANDn United States will air on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Atleti vs Alavés in streaming?
In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform MiTele Plus. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. in Mexico via Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States it will be available through the ESPN apps
What was the last result between Atlético and Alavés?
In the first round, Alavés won 1-0 against Atlético.
Atletico Madrid
The rojiblancos are coming off a break in which they have loaned out many internationals, so we will see if Cholo decides to opt for a conservative line-up. The main casualties are Koke and Correa, both due to suspension, and Héctor Herrera and Mario Hermoso due to injury. In addition, Joao Félix will be in doubt until the last minute due to some discomfort, Wass and Cunha, who are finalizing their recovery after a sprained knee.
Alaves
Mendilibar will be able to count on most of his troops with the exception of Carballo. The signings have given a jump to the babazorro team, but the Basque team is still five points away from salvation, so they will have to fight to score points against Atlético.
Athletic: Oblak; M. Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo, Carrasco; Kondogbia, Lemar, DePaul; Griezmann, Joao Felix.
Alaves: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Lejeune, Laguardia, Ruben Duarte; Loum, Escalante, Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja; Joselu, Manu Vallejo.
Atletico 2-0 Alaves
