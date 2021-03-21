ATLETI

The Cholo Simeone team is not having the best time of the season. Eliminated and almost without having a minimum option to pass in the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea, they leave the locals with the last bullet, that of LaLiga, in which they are losing the great income they had against Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last two months. Gaining points today, one of the easiest games, a priori, of this final stretch, leaving the Cholo team in a borderline situation and with almost no margin for error.

As to follow: Luis Suarez. Atleti hopes that the Uruguayan does not show his Champions version and that of LaLiga.