Oblak: Sixth consecutive match conceding. Levante hadn’t come close to the area in the first 17 minutes, but Bardhi beat them heads-up after a poor start from Giménez. He would not have to act again for the entire first half. He had to intervene with trouble to repel a powerful shot from Clerc. Spectacular final stop to the new shot of the granota left side that in the end avoided defeat.

Savic: On the play of Bardhi’s goal he came out with his pair to the midfield and could not go back to avoid the granota goal. As always, in charge of falling to the right wing first to cover Vrsaljko’s back and in the second half that of Llorente, in a much more offensive position. He saw a yellow that prevents him from playing on Saturday against Levante.

Gimenez: He returned to eleven after missing the game in Granada due to discomfort. He tried to get ahead of Bardhi, who beat the position with his body and the play ended with the Macedonian goal after a two for one with De Frutos. He was not comfortable, losing position on many occasions and perhaps a bit slower after the physical problems he has suffered in recent days. The game ended better than it started.

Handsome: Again the person in charge of starting the game from behind. When Levante got ahead, Carrasco went up the lines and practically played as a left-back, pushing hard in the rival field to steal very high. He tried to break lines with his passes, trying to find Correa, João Félix and Llorente directly in the midfielder area.

Vrsaljko: He returned to eleven to play as a right wing as he had done in the second half in Granada. He started out very participative, trying to generate danger with his climbs and looking for the head of Suárez with his centers. He failed to cover Bardhi’s goal play when Giménez and Savic were out of line. He left replaced at rest.

Carrasco: Left lane of departure. Ahead of Hermoso, he sought to give Atlético a bite from the wing, facing whenever he could, although Levante tried to close him with two players forcing him to look for the pass behind. This week he had been working on the sidelines at the end of the training session with the greatest physical burden and left the field at game time.

Koke: The captain played from the beginning as the only pivot, very active in the recovery in rival field. With the entry of Kondogbia he was able to deploy closer to the rival area. He started well, although with the passing of the minutes it was difficult for him to have continuity in the game, without being able to impose his rhythm and leaving several improper losses, perhaps with a point of exhaustion due to the number of minutes. Simeone replaced him looking for new blood with Torreira.

Llorente: Add and go. Another goal with a shot from outside the area that touched a Levante defender changing direction. He would go back to look for the goal with another distant shot that forced Aitor to intervene. It takes the whole season to an exalted level. Away from the lane, he was able to start the game in the middle with freedom of movement to fall to the right wing and uncheck himself with his diagonals, where he feels more comfortable. With the entry of Kondogbia by Vrsaljko he had to return to exercise as a lane, a position where he suffers and prevents him from showing his great level in attack. He ended up completely exhausted and flogged.

Saul: This time he started from the center of the field ahead of Koke. On certain occasions, he gets stuck in control one touch too much, which prevents him from giving the speed to the play he wants. Very good move with Suárez that ended on the great occasion marred by Correa. He saw a yellow that will prevent him from playing on Saturday against Levante itself.

Strap: A lot of mobility in attack, with total freedom to appear falling on the wing or behind Suárez. He did not specify a play where he only had to push Aitor’s rejection after Suárez’s great shot. In the small area, without a goalkeeper, he shot from above when it seemed more difficult to miss than to score. A failure that perhaps influenced him, because it stopped appearing continuously.

Luis Suarez: Any ball that falls into the area creates danger. A spectacular ability to finish in acrobatic positions. He tested Aitor over and over again, although the goalkeeper came out the winner with great interventions. In one of them the rebound fell to Correa, but he was not able to define when he had everything. The games are getting long after not having any rest in the last games. Second game in a row without scoring.

Kondogbia changed the formation

Kondogbia: He entered the break for Vrsaljko to tweak the team’s positioning, playing as a pivot and moving Llorente to the right lane. As soon as he entered, he saw a yellow that did not prevent him from being very active in recovering the ball.

João Félix: He had half an hour after overcoming the coronavirus. It cost him a lot to appear in the game, although in the last minutes he left some good sending to the hole. You have to participate more and get back in shape.

Vitolo: He returned to play a long time later. He had the last ten minutes as a left winger, moving Saúl to midfield. It could not generate overflow or be decisive.

Torreira: He held the double pivot with Kondogbia in the last ten minutes. He tried to give strength to a team that had been losing steam as the minutes passed.