Atlético de Madrid continues to press Barça and Real Madrid at the head of the League. The rojiblanco team was releasing to the provisional leadership by solving with effect and by the quick route its visit to Mestalla with two good goals from Julián Álvarez, born of two great assists from Antoine Griezmann, and a third of Correa.

A triumph to take run before receiving Barça on Tuesday in the Cup at the beginning of its particular Tourmalet with five duels in 30 days against Los Blaugrana (3) and Real Madrid (2).

Lethal effectiveness

Atlétic

He Cholo Simeone put into practice the rotations giving entrance to Molina, Lenglet and Azpilicueta, while he could not count on Pablo Barrios, sanctioned. Even so, the solidity of the rojiblanco block was not affected.

Not a quarter of an hour lasted Valencia’s resistance to Atlético. They fulminated her between Julián Álvarez and a brilliant Griezmann who put on the assistant suit. At 13 minutes came 0-1. Magistral from the French to Samu Lino to the heart of the area, his shot goes to the crossbar, the rejection controls him Giuliano, who gives back to auction with power Julián Álvarez, his 18th goal this season, the 8th in the league .

With the face score, Atlético took over the game. At 30 minutes, the domain with the 0-2 of Julián Álvarez. This time on the left of the attack, Griezmann focused precisely to the penalty spot and headed down the Argentine. Atlético crushed with great ease before a Valencia that did not throw on the door or once in the first 45 minutes, while Mestalla chanted the already popular “Peter (lim) go” to the club’s owner.

He Hat Trick Julián Álvarez was annoyed in the last rojiblanco attack in the first half (46+). The Argentine failed only in the hand in hand against Mamardashvili, he went out the shot, after a good mosque pass.

Second

Valencia reappeared with another face, Hugo Hard and Almeida had the draw and claimed two penalties by hand

The second part began with the most emboldened Valencia to try the comeback. Hugo Hard, who had just entered Pepelu, finished off the center of Gayá (m. 49). And three minutes later, the Valencians claimed two penalties by hands. In 53, the first, at a Javi Guerra auction blocked by Nahuel Molina when it turned to avoid the impact.

And in 56, by another hand of Galán in a Sadiq auction. Referee Busquets Ferrer did not warn infraction in any of the two actions.

Atlético tried to sleep the game clinging to his advantage, and Valencia insisted looking for the goal that put him in the fight. Almeida tried with a very potent shot from the front that was diverted (m. 72) and tested it again with a foul shot from the peak of the area (m. 81) that Giménez took head.

When Valencia came more, Atlético’s judgment arrived with the 0-3 of Angel Correa (m. 88). Erró Javi Guerra, took the against Gallagher, who delivered the Rosario to beat Mamardashvili with a cross shot adjusted to the stick.

Technical file

Valencia, 0 – AT. Madrid, 3

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Luis Rioja (Fran Pérez 74), Foulquier, Tárrega, Mosquera, Gayà; Barrenechea (Diego López 80), Pepelu (Hugo Duro 46), Javi Guerra; Iván Jaime (Almeida 65) and Sadiq (Rafa Mir 74).

Athletic: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Azpilicueta (Gallagher 46); Giuliano (Correa 68), from Paul, Llorente, Lino (Javi Galán 46); Griezmann (Giménez 68) and Julián Alvarez (Sorloth 75).

Referee: Busquets Ferrer (Balearic College). Yellow to Samu Lino, Lenglet and Galán, from Atlético, and Javi Guerra for Valencia.

Field: Mestalla, 46,587 spectators.

Goals: 0-1 Julián Álvarez (13), 0-2 Julián Álvarez (30), 0-3 Correa (88).