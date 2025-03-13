03/13/2025



He Atlético de Madrid It is still “incredulous” to the decision that referee Szymon Marciniak decided to annul Julián Álvarez’s penalty after receiving a VAR notice in which it was indicated that the Argentine player had touched the ball twice in the shooting of the launch. A decision with “terrible” consequences because it was one of the causes of the elimination of the team against Real Madrid in the round of the Champions League.

Through statements collected by the EFE agency, the rojiblanco club notes that they have spent “a hard day” still digesting that controversial decision that has left the mattress parish between “frustration” and “tremendous damage” for what they consider an “error in the use of the VAR.”

Atlético has waited for UEFA to take out its justification and its explanations about what happened on Wednesday night in the Metropolitan. The European agency sent a text in which it pointed out the reasons for the annulment of the penalty to which a video with different visions of the moment in which Julián Álvarez hits, but which, however, only clouding the situation a little more. The UEFA indicates that the ball moves through the left foot of the Argentine before the right hits the right, but the images point out that the infraction could arrive in the other direction, that is, with a touch of the ball on the left foot when beaten by the right.

The rojiblanco team indicates its “disbelief” due to the fact that “it was canceled and for how it was annulled,” there were no images that could witness the infraction or distinct that it was being reviewed by the VAR, as well as, they reiterate Efe, that no image was received that “clearly offered” the infraction of article 14.









In addition, they point out that the review barely lasted about 45 seconds, so they stress that it was “an error in the use of VAR.” «We know that the final result of the party will never change. We are aware that, no matter how much an error in the use of the VAR is attestigüe, the result of a party will never be changed. In any case, we deeply regret the ‘incident’ (as UEFA called it in its statement) produced and the terrible consequences it has had for us ».

“The illusion of millions of fans and the spectacular effort of our team have been carried in front of us,” the comments continue from the club, and insist that “the football family must work together to improve and prevent situations like this being repeated again.”

Finally, Atlético defends that, “despite the seriousness of the incident, they had to keep their respect for arbitration work and will continue working to improve the system from within, collaborating to the fullest with all institutions.”

«It is not in Atlético DNA to put excuses or divert attention. We get to work at the next challenges with Sunday’s game against Barcelona », Zanjan.

Julián Álvarez’s first words

Julián Álvarez himself wanted to show his opinion about what happened on Wednesday night. In a post in his social networks, the Argentine describes: «It hurts to stay out after having given everything on the court and fight until the last minute. We were not given, but this team showed character, delivery and heart ».

«Thanks to our fans for always being, encouraging without stopping and making each game special. Now it’s time to look forward and focus on what is coming, “he continues before sending a message to Real Madrid:” Congratulations to Real Madrid for the classification. “