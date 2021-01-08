To the Athletics is him costing more than expected find Costa’s replacement. The rojiblanca entity tried until the end to sign Milik, but as AS advanced it was finally impossible. Now, the plan is to get the assignment of a ‘9’. Making an economic investment at least in the short term is ruled out. The option of the transfer is the chosen route and in summer it will already be valued if they execute a possible purchase option or if they bid again for the Polish that remains free, although with more suitors.

The defeat of Unit B Against Cornellà it is evidence that Simeone needs an emergency attacker to dose Suárez into more affordable matches, a priori. Both Camello and Saponjic do not finish pulling the door of trust.



Countless forwards on the table

In recent weeks many names have been linked to Atlético as From Tomás, Loren, Willian José, Bakambu and Moussa Dembelé. With the desire for it to be an assignment, these scenarios get complicated. He Spanish It refers to the clause of the 60 million. The Real seeks the signing of Carlos Fernandez And, although it can open the exit doors to the ex-Madridista, its clause is 70 kilos. Loren is in a very similar situation, although with a ten million less clause and few minutes. While the option of Bakambu dilutes for its high record. Moussa Dembelé has been the last option surveyed by the club. It does not count for the French team and a loan is the ideal plan for him to have more minutes for the remainder of the season.