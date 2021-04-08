Atlético will not be able to count on Suárez in the short term since he injured his left leg in training last Wednesday. The Uruguayan he has 19 points in only 35 shots on goal. The estimated time out will be about three weeks, which would make him miss the matches against Eibar, Huesca and Athletic. The goal is for him to return to Elche on May 2, although everything will be pending on the evolution of this muscle injury. The forward was already going to miss the clash this Sunday, this time due to suspension.

In favor of Atleti, it should be noted that he does know how to win without Suárez. Although this is the first serious injury he suffers, the truth is that he has missed three LaLiga matches: in Pamplona due to discomfort, in addition to Barcelona and Valencia due to coronavirus. The surprising news is that Atleti won all three games and with a note. Without a doubt, three trials by fire without their killer that they knew how to solve with a 1-3 (Osasuna), 0-1 (Valencia) and Barcelona (1-0). Some results that confirm that there is no ‘Suárezdependencia’. The loss of Suárez allowed other players like Correa and Carrasco to step forward with more gallons.

This injury modifies the roadmap of a Suárez that had several pending challenges for the next matches: surpass Falcao’s 24 goals in a season and be able to match Messi as LaLiga’s ‘Pichichi’ with 23 goals. Daniel Enríquez, one of his discoverers, spoke with AS and revealed how the forward feels: “Atlético is a South American profile. They are very comfortable and will continue at Atleti. They are already making history at Atlético by temperate. A lot of emotion to score a goal for Madrid. He will be close to ‘Pichichi’ and it will always be like that. Atlético is a South American profile. “