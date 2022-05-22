A year ago, a fair year, that Atleti had been champion in Valladolid. LaLiga without an audience. The one with Correa’s point, LaLiga de Suárez. And from the couple Trippier and Llorente and Oblak’s penalty to Joselu. The one that Griezmann saw on television, longing terribly for Atleti and Cholo. 365 days later, the Frenchman was one of the rojiblancos who lowered him in San Sebastián, before the Real, the curtain to a League in which the objective has been met, the Champions League, and third parties, but he knows little. to very little. Everyone expected more. Even themselves.

From the beginning Imanol commanded. The game was played in the center of the field. And there, with his diamond, Zubimendi at one point, Rafinha, almost a midfielder, indecipherable for Kondogbia, at another, Ia Real had four men for Cholo’s three. Atleti had a hard time creating and arriving. As if the one who played for something more than pride were the Basques and not the other way around. She had left with a commitment: to portray faithfully what his year has been. The sheer irregularity. Nothing but glory.

The Real pressed and also began to have the chances. The focus of this end-of-year photo now flew to Griezmann. The Griezmann of 21-22, the gray Griezmann. Not even back, breathing Anoeta. He was not, he did not step on the area. On the contrary, Felipe tried to break all his ugly photos with trade and covered with a padlock. Nobody passed by his side. Sorloth escaped, however, from Reinildo. A cut there, a break there and a shot that Oblak does not block. The rejection was crashed by Rafinha on the post when Anoeta already had the goal on his tongue. As the break loomed, Sorloth stole a ball from Savic and, on the edge, left Rafinha hand in hand with Oblak. But his shot again went wide. Atleti made him third that Sevilla did not win. Already. Everything in it was plain. So far these from those who were last year. Although, except for Cunha, De Paul and Griezmann, they were the same.

A shot to the crossbar by Remiro ran through Anoeta like a shiver as soon as the game returned. It was from Cunha, after touching at Le Normand. A warning, change of third. It was also in the photo: first red and white parts of nothing, second of everything. The Remiro area began to fill with people. Of occasions and biting balls. It was between Grizi and De Paul, who led him to the goal. The first gave in, the second released a whiplash that flew unappealable to the network. The possibility of equaling Arconada’s record of 20 clean sheets had just vanished for Remiro.

Hand in hand before him, however, Griezmann continued without ripping off the plug. He crashed the ball into the goalkeeper. And that’s also this season: Grizi everywhere, the game and the cast, the sacrifice, but dry goal. La Real was all spaces. The second part, from Atleti. An Atleti that had started this season as the previous one ended, with Ángel, with Correa in the goal, that’s how it ended: the Argentine returned to this 13 games and several substitutions later.

His definition intact, after a surgical control of Koke. It rained in Anoeta. And it seemed that the game was over. As much as there were still the last five minutes of Suárez with the red and white and the feeling, in Cholo’s head, when looking at the table, third, another year, this year so rare, yes, that It never rains forever. But the portrait had an epilogue left. A hand from Felipe out there for a walk, the balls stopped, the human Oblak. Guridi scored the 1-2, Anoeta was filled with nerves. And the Cholo bench, of course. Pure Atleti everything until the final moment.