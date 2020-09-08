Territorio Atleti is one month outdated and these in command of the Madrid membership are very happy of the reception that this house has had among the many followers purple and white. Since its inauguration on August 8, they’ve been 5,000 folks those that have visited Atleti Territory. As a result of in the meanwhile there’s hardly any overseas tourism in Madrid, many of the guests are nationals. On this manner, 90 p.c are Spanish and 10 p.c are foreigners. Territorio Atleti is essentially the most bold mission of the Madrid entity for this course 2020-21.

The brand new Atlético museum occupies an area 1,400 sq. meters, in which you’ll get pleasure from fifteen totally different experiences via which the historical past of the Madrid membership and you’ll really feel what it means to be from Atleti.

What extra is liking to Atlético followers is ‘From Mother and father to Kids’, the place a legend like Fernando Torres counts Because the athletic feeling is handed down from era to era and the values ​​it teaches for all times. The followers have been actually excited after witnessing the video concerning the story between Fernando Torres and the Athletic. And likewise ‘Beat by beat’, 360 projection the place it feels the way it feels has solid the historical past of the membership with moments of success and energy. However, 80 p.c of tourists have chosen the mixed museum ticket plus go to guided by the stadium.

PEPE ANDRES (DAILY AS)



Apart from the museum, you’ll be able to stroll contained in the stadium (bench, native dressing room, pitch, auditorium, presidential field …). AND On the outside platform of the stadium, the attribute factors are visited, such because the flag, stroll of legends, the bear and the strawberry tree, the Atlético Aviación aircraft, the letters of Braveness and Coronary heart …

The official opening of Territorio Atleti, with the presence of the president, gamers and veterans, will probably be mid september. However till then, and with out the followers with the ability to attend the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the intention of the rectors of the Atlético social space is that the Atletico followers and supporters can get pleasure from this lovely house. Many companions They’ve gone to the membership to categorical your satisfaction for all the pieces that Territorio Atleti exhibits.

The companions Atlético have a 50 p.c low cost each for the museum ticket and for the mixed museum ticket plus guided tour.