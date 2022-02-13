Atleti returned to the path of victory after a frenetic match in which everything happened. Right now the colchoneros are in Champions positions, and if Barça fails to win the Catalan derby they will sleep this weekend in the dream position.
Imagine how was the match of the colchoneros that in the first part six goals were scored. Atleti went ahead twice in what seemed like a practically insurmountable score for Getafe, but in less than half an hour the azulones turned the scoreboard around with three goals, two of them from penalties. Right on the verge of halftime, Atlético’s best player of the season, Ángel Correa, leveled the match again.
The second part was somewhat conditioned by the expulsion of Felipe Monteiro after a very ugly entry. The game seemed to reach its incorrigible outcome with a draw after a somewhat more boring second half, but Mario Hermoso in the final minutes once again gave Atlético de Madrid a victory in extremis.
Three points that taste like glory for a fans in need of calmer games, because this season is being defined by the epic in its fullness. All of Atleti’s triumphs come in the final stages of the game.
This is the way forward for Simeone’s team, but it cannot remain a mirage. The colchoneros must start winning games by inertia, as was the case last season.
His head should be focused on Wednesday’s game against Levante. Postponed meeting that finally recovers. Atleti should be able to beat the bottom team in the championship at home.
#Atleti #return
