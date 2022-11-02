The defeat suffered last night by the Atletico Madrid by 2 goals to 1 against FC Porto It has been the definitive blow for those of Diego Pablo Simeon. To Atlético, already mathematically eliminated from UEFA champions leagueit was enough that the Bayer Leverkusen did not add more points than them in their match against club witches to ensure passage to Europe League.
However, the draw of the Germans ousted the mattresses from third position and leaves them out of Europe until at least next season, an unprecedented failure for the Madrid club. In addition, this is the first time in almost a decade that a Spanish team has finished last in the Champions League group stage since the Real society in 2013-14.
On the occasion of this fact, let’s review the Spanish teams that enjoy the same dubious honor:
FC Barcelona. The blaugranas finished last in their group in the 1997-98 season in which, however, they won the League-Cup double thanks to the coach louis van gaal.
athletic club. those of Bilbaoled by Luis Fernandezthey failed to progress the following season after a hard-fought group stage against galatasary, Juventus Y Rosenborg.
Royal Sports Club of La Coruna. Javier Iruretalegendary coach of Depor with whom the club won a league, a cup and two Spanish super cups, did not manage to get the team to advance from the group stage in the 2002-03 seasons (when two phases were held, yes, of groups) and 2004-05, something that he did achieve in 2003-2004, in which the people from Coruña reached neither more nor less than the semifinals.
Valencia CF. The Ches, with ronald koeman as coach, they finished fourth and bottom in 2007-08 in a group that they fell out with future runners-up, Chelsea F.C.. The Valencians, yes, conquered the Copa del Rey in that season.
Villarreal CF. The Yellow Submarine, then led by Juan Carlos Garridofailed to score any points in the group stage of the 2011-12 season, a disastrous campaign for Villarreal since they were relegated to the Second Division at the national level.
Royal Society of Football. The team Txuri Urdindirected by Jagoba Arrasatereached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in the 2013-14 season, but not in the Champions League, in which the Gipuzkoans did not go beyond the group stage, adding a single point and finishing fourth and last.
