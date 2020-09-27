Atlético are off to a good start in LaLiga thanks to Costa’s early goal in the ninth minute. In the 16, Saúl was able to extend the lead in the light but Rui Salvo stopped his shot from 11 meters. The maximum penalty was caused by a Joao Félix who is standing out. As Pedro Martín emphasizes, the rojiblanco club is the team that has missed the most penalties in the history of Primera. In terms of numbers, they are 138 out of 465. In other words, almost 30%. This data does not mean that during the previous campaign, Simeone’s men did register good figures: eight goals of the 11 penalties taken (72.7%).



On the other hand, the penalty missed by Saúl could have been repeated due to a possible overtaking. Finally, the referee did not see it that way and no player complained about this situation. The rojiblanco team is still ahead of Granada in their first match of this new campaign.