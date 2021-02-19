EI Atlético has lost its defensive reliability in recent games. What was once an insurmountable wall, with only six goals against in the first 16 days of the League, has been fraying in the last dates. Before the Levante, Atlético conceded for the sixth consecutive game, eight goals in recent days that have forced the team to come back on several occasions and they have cost two draws, against Celta and against Levante, rival against whom it is measured again tomorrow with the clear intention of recovering a clean sheet.

Atlético’s big problem has come from specific errors that have always penalized. Without the need for excessive shots, Atlético has seen the rival pierce their goal with relative ease. Bardhi was the last to do so after an attempt to get ahead of Giménez to the Macedonian ended up leaving him alone before Oblak after the assistance of De Frutos. The goalkeeper had to act in the second half to repel two shots from Clerc, with a great hand that avoided defeat. But, after Bardhi’s goal, he had counted six goals against in the last eight shots on goal from the rival, one of them a frank shot from Saponjic that could put the tie at three for Cádiz.

Against Granada, a commotion in the area after a corner fell to Yangel Herrera and against Celta an oversight in minute 89 ended up costing Ferreyra’s draw. Mina had forced him to come back with a header, winning Felipe’s back. In Cádiz, a loose ball after a bad clearance by Lemar without Felipe getting to plug it, it became Negredo’s first goal, who made his double with a ball finished off with the right in the area. Before, Atlético had to come back a great goal from Racic for Valencia and a penalty from Dmitrovic for Eibar after a mistake by Carrasco. Too many against, several of them preceded by specific errors, for a team that has always supported itself in its defense.