Game by game, Atleti adds and continues. With two games less, he puts Madrid 4 points and Barça 7 after beating Sevilla last night. Freezing temperature (the match ended at -7º) and a brave match between two teams of rennet. Correa scored early and Simeone decided to protect himself, because with ground ahead En Nesyri is very dangerous. In the second half, a departure from Llorente on the band, precise delivery to the half moon and crossed shot from Saúl. The final insistence of Sevilla did not overwhelm Atlético, which in 16 games has conceded 6 goals. The leader escapes and he still has two games saved, against Levante and Athletic.

And in those comes the Super Cup, which Barça and Real open. This will bring back tremendous memories for Barça, because just a year ago in the first edition of this format it got into a process of autophagy that has not yet concluded. He lost against Atlético because of one of those mysteries that football has, after playing much better. But that gave to turn everything around. They went for Xavi and ended up in Setién and his unwanted adherence, Sarabia. From there, everything was falling downhill, until reaching Messi’s burofax, from which the institution has not yet recovered, which is looking for a new president in the darkness of the pandemic.

At least it seems that Messi enjoys again, and scores goals. He has gotten tired of going around as Luis Suárez’s widow, he has removed his mourning and, free of that weight, he has found new happiness with Pedri. Koeman has passed Cain’s, but he must finally feel that he has the wickers in his hands for a good team, in which Dembélé and Griezmann can fit him up front alongside Messi and Pedri, and it won’t be long before Ansu Fati returns. Barça has the best attack in the championship. Another thing is from behind. Tonight we will see him before a serious test, the Real one, which has decreased somewhat in results, but not at stake or illusion.