Atleti B faces one of the most complicated seasons in its history in Second B. The colchonero subsidiary is the bottom of Group 5 with only 10 points, which translates to two wins, four draws and six losses. Some worrisome numbers and more for the next campaign where the Second B Pro is created and a relegation to Third can be lethal in the future. After the victory against Atlético Baleares, everything indicated that the team was showing its head in points. But nothing could be further from reality, Sanse proved its efficiency and that earned him two goals, one from Marcelo and the other from Arturo from a penalty. In the early stages, Nacho’s pupils were not successful and they paid dearly for that during the 90 minutes.



The rojiblancos did show a lot of claw in certain difficult moments of the second half, but Garcés’s departure has done them a lot of damage in order to find the goal. Although Giuliano was close to closing the gap with his head, score of zero and only eight goals in 12 games played. The view is that it is not being his best year. That does not cover that individually these players are prepared to make the leap to the elite. Ricard and Soriano have already shown it. The first debuting in the Copa del Rey with a great goal against Cardassar and the second leaving flashes against Cornellà. But it remains to find the key. The one that did play against the Balearic Islands. On Wednesday they play against Navalcarnero and have a golden opportunity to claim.

DATA SHEET

Atlético de Madrid B starting eleven: Valens, Camus, Marco Moreno, Rojas, Medrano, Ricard (Tenas, min 75 ‘), Toni Moya, Calavera, Nando (Fernandez, min 59’), Soriano (Ibrahim, min 59 ‘) and Giuliano (Abde, min 75 ‘).

UD Sanse starting eleven: Felipe, Barreda, Paredes, Ofoli Quaye, Marcelo (Gavilán, min 62 ‘), Pichín (Jime, min 85’), Arturo, Fer Ruiz, Cidoncha (Mique, min 73), Borja Sánchez (Barrel, min 85 ‘) and Encourage.

Matapiñonera Stadium