Rodrigo Riquelme came out of Atlético de Madrid this summer to enjoy more minutes. The canterano ventured to try his luck, on loan, in a mythical such as the Bournemouth of the English Second Division. The attacker took a risk, since Simeone had always given him confidence but in the face of great competition he chose to leave the comfort zone.

The Spanish convinced the coaching staff of the British team and enlisted a squad where Rico is also. Yesterday against Oldham Athletic took his chance in the FC Cup and scored a goal that confirms his great quality. The rojiblanco canterano claimed that he wants more minutes on the pitch. It is already the second target to score in the ten games played.



The Atleti, attentive

The attacker is on loan in the Bournemouth with a purchase option. But the Spanish team is very attentive to him. The Madrid entity he knows that Riquelme is one of the great jewels of the 2000 generation. His early debut with the rojiblanco first team evidenced his enormous quality and future progression. In fact when they announced their assignment they undid in praise: “Riquelme joined our club in 2010 and since then he has passed stages in our club. International for the lower categories of the Spanish National Team, his good performances with Atleti B led him to exercising regularly at orders from Diego Pablo Simeone, debuting in LaLiga on September 1, 2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano against Sociedad Deportiva Eibar. From Atlético de Madrid we wish Rodrigo Riquelme the best of luck in this new professional stage. “