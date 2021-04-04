LaLiga is entering its final stretch, which I like to call ‘Luis Aragonés Zone’. The crying coach, friend of sharp concepts, used to tell us journalists: “Everything is resolved in the last ten days. Until then we sell smoke “. This year he seems to be especially right, because in October we saw Atlético champions, which placed Madrid, and even more so Barça, at a sidereal distance enriched by the reserve of two hung games. But it turns out that after losing in Seville he is within reach of his pursuers 9 days from the end. Madrid is 3 points away; if Barça beat Valladolid tonight, they will get one.

Atleti came out like a plane, suddenly they started conceding more goals than they used to (not too many) and a crisis of results turned into a crisis of confidence, after the game, and until today. Simeone changed the system going to three centrals, it has not gone well for him, and the result has been that vertiginous loss of advantage. His start yesterday in Seville, a disaster. Then he was amended, but was below his rival, who in turn has recovered his pulse and his energetic and intense game, in which Navas has reappeared, who scored yesterday’s goal with a happy arrival at the bottom and crossed pass that headed the side on the other side, Acuña.

Actually, the goal came late. Sevilla had other occasions, including a missed penalty. But it came preceded by a hand from Ocampos, on the other side of the field, and that’s where the play came from. Atlético hurts that, but here is another of the VAR recipes that mislead us so much. In the first season of application, Atlético had such a goal annulled, due to a previous foul in midfield. Now it is only canceled if the fault is ‘very immediate’. So much movement creates frustration and complaints and adds to the VAR in a progressive discredit as we suffered well in the Cup final. Atleti is left with frustration and the losses of Llorente and Luis Suárez to visit Betis.