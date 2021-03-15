The Athletic face 11 finals to lift the league championship. Simeone’s men have been in the lead since November 2020. Since then they have not gotten off the first square and even on some day he has got to get 11 points to the second classified. The rojiblanco team has managed to save important matches and it still being the favorite to win LaLiga.

Simeone’s team has shown that it is capable of asserting itself in the most complex moments and it has to prove it once again. Despite the difficulties of this section, the hard block of the dressing room is going through its best moment. “There are no steps backwards. We have won a point. We did a lot to win, but it was not enough,” warned Jan Oblak.



Now comes a difficult week with the Champions against Chelsea and a ‘cheat’ match against an Alavés who risks his life in the domestic competition. But the danger does not end here because after the break, two real coconuts arrive, such as Sevilla and Betis. Both entities need to add to maintain their European options. This further agitates a complex schedule for the leader. In addition, Barcelona is the most difficult rival to overcome in the month of May. In addition, days later they have a Real Sociedad revelation in recent years.