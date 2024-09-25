José Ronaldo has 50.7% of voting intentions and Zé Neto, 45%; they are tied within the survey’s margin of error, of 3 pp

AtlasIntel research released on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) shows a tie in the dispute for Mayor of Feira de Santana (BA).

The former mayor Jose Ronaldo (União Brasil) appears with 50.7% of voting intentions, while federal deputy Joe Neto (PT) has 45%. The margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points).

Here is the stimulated scenario for the 1st round:

Jose Ronaldo (Union Brazil) – 50.7%;

– 50.7%; Ze Neto (PT) – 45%;

– 45%; Carlos Medeiros (New) – 1.6%;

– 1.6%; blank/null votes – 2.7%;

– 2.7%; they don’t know – 0%

The survey was conducted by AtlasIntel from September 18 to 23, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Feira de Santana. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BA-05542/2024.

According to AtlasIntel, the cost of the study was R$35,000. The amount was paid by the newspaper The afternoon.

