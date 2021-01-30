It is not fiction or a reality or a story. It’s reality. Atlas for the first time will emerge from the bottom of the sea. For the first time he will jump and play in the First C. On the Almirante Brown court, He beat Deportivo Paraguayo 2-0 in the final of the Reduced of the First D and thus reached the second promotion.

The first team to climb to the fourth category had been Claypole.

“This is the fruit of a great collective work. This promotion represents the sacrifice of players who are workers, because you have to stop the pot with another task in this category. We are happy for what we achieved, “he said excitedly. Nicolas Perez, the author of the second goal that began to liquidate the story at the beginning of the complement. Gonzalo Valenzuela had opened the account at the minute of play.

📣ATTENTION !!!

👉THIS IS NOT A MEME

👉THIS IS NOT A FAKE NEWS

👉THIS IS NOT AN OPTICAL EFFECT

🔥IS THE MOST WONDERFUL REALITY !!! 🔥

🤎 JANUARY 30, 2021 – THE DAY ATLAS ASCENDED 🤎

He beat Deportivo Paraguayo 2 to 0 and rose to the first “C” 👏👏👏#Atlas #AscendedAtlas pic.twitter.com/e7doqEWXeZ – Atlas the other passion (@Laotrapasion) January 30, 2021

On August 17, 1951, Atlas was founded. And since then, he sowed a history of sacrifice and effort. What fans, partners, neighbors, footballers and relatives lived daily with daily life came to light in the famous reality show in which they reflected “the other passion”.

There Nestor Retamar, who today is the father of the child who achieves the dreamed of promotion, became famous for his harangues to the team and Wilson Severino moved with a story of overcoming those that are left over in the depths of the Argentine ascent.

There were five frustrated finals throughout this story. Until finally the dream came true.

Valenzuela braves and is encouraged to dribble between the rival legs and take a bombshell that is nailed up for the early bird 1-0 that ignited the illusion. Goalkeeper Ricardo Grieger becomes a giant to transform into the great figure and support the process when Paraguayo cornered him in search of a tie. Y Nico Pérez, in the heart of the area, puts the head to the center from the right corner to stamp against the right post the final 2-0.

The path to C was forged with a 1-0 win over Defensores de Cambaceres in the Reducido quarterfinals and then the suffered classification by penalties against Liniers by 6-5. in the semifinals. This Saturday, the definition in Isidro Casanova was Atlas. And so at last, the party went from fiction to reality.

Retamar cries before the cameras. They ask him what is on his mind at the moment. And the emotion gushes. “I’ve been looking for it for a long time. I have my sick mother, my sick father, I am suffering like a dog and this is a joy for me. I called my dad and told him. He doesn’t listen to me, but I told him: I wanted to see his champion son. They operate on Monday or Tuesday and I don’t know if it happens, but at least he was there today. “