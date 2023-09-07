Once the FIFA date of the month of September, the Opening Tournament 2023, of the MX League, it will be resumed. The following Sunday, September 17, Atlas receives to tigers in it Jalisco Stadium for Matchday 8.
The Rojinegros come from losing last date in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium by a score of 2-0 against the Atlético San Luis, who is the overall leader with 16 points. A rude mistake by the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas allowed the Brazilian’s goal Leo Bonatini barely at minute 6, already at 55′, the Spanish unai bilbao closed the board. The Foxes are ninth with nine points.
On the other hand, the U of Nuevo León achieved a feast on Date 7 by beating 5-0 against White Roosters of Querétaro with double of Raymond Fulgencioin addition to the targets of the French André-Pierre Gignac, Juan Pablo Vigon and the Argentine Nico Ibanez. Thanks to this, the cats are already second in the table with 14 points.
When? Sunday, September 17
Place: Guadalajara Jalisco
Stadium: Jalisco
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: Izzy
Online streaming: www.izzi.mx/izzigo-landing
Despite the loss to saint Louisthe technician Benjamin Mora he left calm because in his opinion the team continued to show an important defensive solidity, he also pointed out that the goals received in were merely circumstantial.
“We talked about the defensive solidity that we have had and it remains the same, today the goals were circumstantial, we had an oversight that is normal in football that can happen at some point, I don’t think it has to do with the defensive block, then it fell another on a stopped ball and it’s something that can happen, it doesn’t mean we’re weak, we’re still solid defensively and we’re improving on possession.”he stated.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
defenses: Gaddi Aguirre, Hugo Nervo, Jose Abella, Luis Reyes
midfielders: Aldo Rocha, Jeremy Marquez, Juan Zapata
strikers: Augusto Solari, Jorge Rodríguez, Jordy Caicedo
substitutes: Brian Lozano, Mauro Manotas, Jaziel Martínez, Mateo García, Christopher Trejo, Idekel Domínguez, Abraham Bass, Edgar Zaldívar, José Hernández, Carlos Robles
Before the FIFA dateit was revealed that sebastian cordova caused loss of Mexican team due to injury, a decision that was made in conjunction with the feline team.
Likewise, during the duel against Queretarothe Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman he played 140 games without conceding a goal, breaking his compatriot’s mark Federico Vilar as the foreign goalkeeper with the most unbeaten goals.
“Beyond the record, which is something beautiful individually, I want to highlight the group and that today we once again demonstrated why we are the champions of Mexico”stated the paton to TUDN.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo
midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Vigón
strikers: Raymundo Fulgencio, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
substitutes: Fernando Ordóñez, Jesús Garza, Nico Ibáñez, Fernando González, Eduardo Tercero, Vladimir Loroña, Sebastián Fierro, Kenneth Jaime, Carlos Rodríguez, Ozziel Herrera, Diego Laínez
Atlas 0-3 Tigers
