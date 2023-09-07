The #GeneralTable!! This is how the classification goes after 7 days played in the #Opening2023 Comment where your team is going: Sign up now at https://t.co/PigIFB93t5 and RECEIVE $1,000 GIFT to start betting! 📲 https://t.co/lrSQsg0hZS pic.twitter.com/hB3QTuMmum — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 4, 2023

Say hello to the leader San Luis defeat Atlas 2-0 to remain at the top of Apertura 2023!https://t.co/TftLvdPkGg pic.twitter.com/QxS2azwbEt — Halftime (@halftime) September 4, 2023

Incredible! Tigres did not forgive and scored a scandalous win against Querétaro 5-0https://t.co/cCIcGCNMIK pic.twitter.com/IrsH0aydZ5 — Halftime (@halftime) September 3, 2023

“We talked about the defensive solidity that we have had and it remains the same, today the goals were circumstantial, we had an oversight that is normal in football that can happen at some point, I don’t think it has to do with the defensive block, then it fell another on a stopped ball and it’s something that can happen, it doesn’t mean we’re weak, we’re still solid defensively and we’re improving on possession.”he stated.

💬 “Of the two balls in the second goal, I can’t say if it was distracting or not, the players must say that”. “The fans have the right to demand results and I am responsible for giving them. There are no excuses, no justification”. #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/Kz4Bc1jTnr —PressPort (@PressPortmx) September 4, 2023

Likewise, during the duel against Queretarothe Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman he played 140 games without conceding a goal, breaking his compatriot’s mark Federico Vilar as the foreign goalkeeper with the most unbeaten goals.

“Beyond the record, which is something beautiful individually, I want to highlight the group and that today we once again demonstrated why we are the champions of Mexico”stated the paton to TUDN.