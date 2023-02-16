Next Saturday the tigers they return to the activity of Mexican soccer when they see their faces against the Zorros del Atlas.
Those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz drew goalless in their most recent double date match against Bravos de Juárez, so now they want the three points at any cost.
For their part, the rojinegros come from losing in their last match 2-0 against the leader Rayados de Monterrey, so a new setback and a sum of results would leave them in the last positions of the contest,
When? Saturday February 18
Place: Guadalajara Jalisco
Stadium: Jalisco
Hour: 7:05 p.m.
Referee: Adonai Escobedo
You can enjoy the game through the signal channel 5, afizzionados, TUDN and VIX+.
Atlas: 1 win
Ties: 2
tigers: 2 wins
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: José Abella, Hugo Nervo, Gaddi Aguirre, Luis Reyes, Anderson Santamaría
Media: Aldo Rocha, Brian Lozano, Jazziel Martinez
Forwards: Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones
Luis Reyes highlights that it is difficult for them to understand Mora’s scheme
the mexican side Louis Reyes He highlighted in an interview that it is difficult for them to understand what was requested by coach Benjamín Mora, a situation that makes the issue of defensive errors clear.
“They are different systems to what we have been using for years, this system risks more, it is more offensive, he likes to have the ball more, Benja (Mora) has a good idea, but it is a process that has little in the team, there will be details , but the team is aware that it will have to refine to be a leading team”he stated.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and Nicolás IBáñez.
How many days will Gignac be out of the courts?
It was on the double date in the game against the Braves where the forward André-Pierre Gignac he was injured from a myofibral rupture, this after the first training session after the game.
It was through the club’s social networks where the injury was reported, detailing that he will be back depending on his evolution.
For now, what is certain is that he will miss the games against Atlas and Chivas, corresponding to days 8 and 9, respectively.
Atlas vs Tigres – FORECAST
Atlas 1-2 tigers.
