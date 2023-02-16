Place: Guadalajara Jalisco

Stadium: Jalisco

Hour: 7:05 p.m.

Referee: Adonai Escobedo

tigers: 2 wins

Defenses: José Abella, Hugo Nervo, Gaddi Aguirre, Luis Reyes, Anderson Santamaría



Media: Aldo Rocha, Brian Lozano, Jazziel Martinez

Forwards: Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones

“They are different systems to what we have been using for years, this system risks more, it is more offensive, he likes to have the ball more, Benja (Mora) has a good idea, but it is a process that has little in the team, there will be details , but the team is aware that it will have to refine to be a leading team”he stated.

Defenses: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo



Media: Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova



Forwards: Luis Quiñones and Nicolás IBáñez.

Gignac does not play against Atlas due to injury and everything indicates that he will not be against Chivas next week either. Total confidence in El Tanque Ibañez, he is the current scoring champion and quality is enough. The LimoChima suffers a loss but there is plenty of staff! — Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) February 16, 2023

It was through the club’s social networks where the injury was reported, detailing that he will be back depending on his evolution.

For now, what is certain is that he will miss the games against Atlas and Chivas, corresponding to days 8 and 9, respectively.