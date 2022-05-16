Last weekend the semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2022 were defined. One of the most anticipated matches of this phase is that of the tigers in view of Atlasthe current champion will measure forces against one of the wide favorites to take the title of the competition.
For now, here we present the preview of the first leg game with all the details you should know about it.
The game will start next Wednesday May 18at the point of 9:00 p.m.; the venue for this first engagement will be the historic Jalisco Stadium.
Atlas 1-1 Tigers – April 30, 2022
Tigers 1-1 Atlas – August 28, 2021
Atlas 1-0 Tigers – May 08, 2021
Atlas 0-2 Tigers – January 23, 2021
Tigers 1-1 Atlas – November 07, 2020
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN Y aztec tvwhile the online coverage will be available on the platforms of https://www.tudn.mx/liga-mx Y https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ligamx/envivo.
Possible Atlas Alignment
Camilo Vargas (P);
José Abella, Hugo Nervo, Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Reyes, Aníbal Chalá;
Aldo Rocha, Edgar Zaldivar, Jeremy Marquez;
Julio Furch and Julian Quiñones.
Possible alignment of the Tigres UANL
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Jesús Dueñas, Hugo Ayala, Jesús Angulo, Luis Rodríguez;
Rafael De Souza, Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigón;
Luis Quiñones, Nicolás López and André-Pierre Gignac.
This will be a reserved forecast match. On the one hand, the people of Guadalajara are hoping to be able to win the bi-championship and will throw all the meat on the grill to get oil from Jalisco; for their part, the Tigres want to show why they are one of the most powerful clubs in the competition with the quality of their players.
Forecast: Atlas 1-1 Tigres UANL.
