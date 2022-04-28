EVERYONE TO JALISCO THIS SATURDAY! ❤️? There are no open ticket offices, only ticket sales through our app and here: https://t.co/cktBdzK1jB ?️ pic.twitter.com/82ZD6EKsMO — ⭑ Atlas FC ⭑ (@AtlasFC) April 27, 2022

Los Rojinegros are in danger of losing elements for the final phase. Gaddi Aguirre has accumulated four yellow cards so far and to see another against tigers, will be suspended for the quarterfinals or playoffs. The defender accumulates eleven of 16 games, ten as a starter, so it will remain in the decision of the Argentine helmsman Diego Coca whether or not you will use it to care for it.

In fact, the monarch will not be able to count on Edgar Zaldivarwho has already received his five preventive cards, also running the risk of the captain Aldo Rocha.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that Jairo Torres he will only play this duel and later he will go to the mlsbecause he already signed his contract with the chicago fire.

On this subject, the winger assured that he would leave calm and in peace, since he fulfilled being champion, apart from sharing the nostalgia he feels when leaving the club that saw him born.

“My dream was to become champion with the Atlas and emigrate, I have already fulfilled a part, and now to continue my career elsewhere. If I took the option, it is to look forward, I had been here for a long time, it is to take another step towards my career I’ve been a player who wanted to contribute to the club, I got it together with my teammates, I’m leaving calm and in peace with the club, I fulfilled being champion, I’m doing well with everyone, coach, players, board, I’ve already fulfilled at Atlas”he pointed.

“I’m a little nostalgic because I’ve been here since I was nine years old, it’s the institution that gave me everything, it opened the doors for me, I gave it back some of how much it gave me and yes I’m a little nostalgic because these are my last moments. I’m leaving, but my teammates are left to fight for the bi-championship and they already told me that they are going to send me the medal. We know that with a victory we are in the Playoffs, it is a complicated part to finish the tournament and leave and that your teammates stay, but always I’m going to keep an eye on the club and my teammates, but I have to focus on the Chicago Fire and give my best effort there.”ended.

The royals are already in the leaguehowever, for the duel against Atlasthe French Andre-Pierre Gignac It is doubtful because he suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture in the posterior face of the left thigh, so his reincorporation is subject to evolution, as indicated in the medical report.

On the other hand, in an interview with Telemundo, the bomboro criticized the lack of homegrown players in Mexican soccer, including the felines, and recognized that Pachuca He has worked in a great way that part, since they are currently the club with the highest exportation.

“It’s the formation. In Mexico we go a lot to look for South Americans, now a little bit of Europeans, but only Pachuca takes out players, it’s not normal. We in Tigres should take out five players every three or two years easily. We have to invest in the infrastructure to training centers; Pachuca has an incredible one, the children enter with their fingerprints and all that, you have to put them in the best conditions”commented.

“All the teams in Mexico should have a high-level training center, to also be able to export players, and only Pachuca does it, it’s not normal”he added.

Now with good, without the French breaker and the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwho has discomfort in the adductors of his left leg, the Uruguayan Nicholas ‘Diente’ Lopez points to go from start against the Guadalajara.

TIGERS (4-3-3): Nahuel Guzman; Jesús Angulo, Hugo Ayala, Jesús Dueñas, Javier Aquino; Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Guido Pizarro; Luis Quiñones, Florian Thauvin and ‘Diente’ López.

The Guadalajara are the second best defense and without the presence of Gignacit is difficult for the royals to do damage to the arch of Camilo Vargasbut not impossible, because they urgently need to put cards on the matter when they have a big drop in their performance.

It could end everything with a fast-paced draw.

Forecast: Atlas 2-2 Tigers