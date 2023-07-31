This weekend most of the direct elimination matches of the Leagues Cup began to be defined, and one of the most attractive games is between Atlas and New England Revolution.
The Mexican team marched with perfect pace, winning its two commitments and finishing in first place in Group N, beating New York City and Toronto.
For its part, the Major League Soccer squad came in second place in Group O, where it shared a sector with New York Red Bull and Atlético San Luis.
Undoubtedly, a game that is expected to be even, although the wide favorites to go to the next round are the red and black.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: J. Abella, M. Nervo, A. Santamaría, L. Reyes
Media: J. Martinez, A. Rocha, M. Garcia
Forwards: E. Aguirre, J. Guzmán and Caicedo
Atlas defeats Toronto
This Sunday the Atlas Foxes got their second consecutive victory, beating Toronto by the slightest difference with a dressing goal by Jordy Caicedo, who discounted at minute 2′ of play. With this victory, the Mexican club advanced to the next round of the Leagues Cup.
Goalie: Mr. Petrovic
Defenses: B. Bye, A. Farrell, D. Romney, D. Jones
Media: N. Buck, M. Kaye, I. Harkes, Carles Gil
Forwards: G. Bou and G. Vrioni
New England took second place
The American team thrashed the Mexican team of Atlético San Luis with a score of 5-1, which was enough for them to finish second in their sector and thus advance to the direct elimination game, where they will face Atlas.
Atlas 3-1 New England Revolution.
