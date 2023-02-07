The confrontation corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2023 tournament between Atlas and Club de Fútbol Monterrey will be one of those that start Matchday 6, the duel will take place at the Jalisco Stadium.
The Sultana del Norte team comes from defeating the Diablos Rojos de Toluca at home 2-1 and they maintain a streak of four consecutive games winning, in addition, they are the general sub-leaders with 12 points.
For their part, the red and black team has come from drawing an important 2-2 draw at Ciudad Universitaria in a tú por tú match and with this they also remain undefeated with four draws and a win that places them in ninth position in the general table.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco.
Stadium: Jalisco.
Date: February 9.
Start time: 9:05 p.m. Central time / 7:05 p.m. Northwest time.
VAR: Not yet designated.
Referee: Not yet designated.
Channel: Afizzionados.
Channel: TUDN USA.
Streaming: ViX+
Atlas: 1 win.
Monterrey: 1 win.
Draw 3 draws.
Atlas: EEEE V.
Santos: VVVV D.
Although it is not a doubt to play next Thursday, the Colombian striker, Julian Quinones He works separately from the squad with the intention of dosing his workloads, due to the intensity with which he has handled himself in recent games and training sessions and before that, he suffered a slight muscular discomfort, for which he remains between cotton pads.
For his part, Edison Flores and Ozziel Herrera if they are kept out of group work due to their various injuries.
Atlas Lineup: Vargas; Abella, Santamaría, Nervo, Reyes; Lozano, Zaldivar, Martinez, Trejo; Furch and Quinones.
Bench: José Hernández, Idekel Domínguez, Aníbal Chalá, Gaddi Aguirre, Diego Barbosa, Jéremy Márquez, Alberto Ocejo, Jesús Gómez, Aldo Rocha,
The Gang will count on the return of Eric Aguirre for the match against the red and black Atlas on Matchday 6.
aguirreis already recovered and will be available to the coaching staff for the match against the Foxes, as the player joined this Monday to train the couple.
The right-back was injured in the game against Atlético de San Luis, on Matchday 3, due to a tear in the back of his right thigh, which kept him out of the last two games.
Monterrey Lineup: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo; Aguirre, Romo, Ortiz, Gonzalez; Berterame and Funes Mori.
Bank: Luis Cárdenas, Erick Aguirre, Sebastián Vegas, Omar Govea, Duván Vergara, Maximiliano Meza, Jordi Cortizo, Luis Gustavo Sánchez, Alí Ávila, Sergio Villarreal.
The game will be very even, as both teams remain undefeated after five games, so there will surely be goals, but in the end they will divide units. Since none will want to risk more and thus take care of their undefeated.
Atlas 2-2 Monterrey.
