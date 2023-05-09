What a game awaits us in the quarterfinals, when Chivas and Atlas face off in yet another edition of the Clásico Tapatío, now at the Big Fiesta of Mexican soccer.
The rojiblancos finished third overall with 34 points, equaling América in units, albeit with a lower goal difference.
For their part, the rojinegros gave the surprise by entering the colossal Azteca Stadium and beating Cruz Azul by the slightest difference with a great goal from Uruguayan Brian Lozano
Here we present all the details you need to know about the game preview. Without a doubt, a great game is coming to us!
You can enjoy the game through the signal TUDN and Channel 5.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Louis Reyes. Hugo Nervo, Gaddi Aguire, Diego Barbosa
Media: Aldo Rocha, Jeremy Marquez, Jonathan Herrera
Forwards: Mauro Manotas, Brian Lozano and Julián Quiñones
Alejandro Irarragorri silenced the rival
Last Saturday Atlas and Santos Laguna advanced to the quarterfinals of Liga MX, beating Cruz Azul and Pachuca, respectively. In this regard, the owner of both clubs, Alejandro Irarragorri, silenced his detractors.
It was through his Twitter account where he published an image alluding to the silence that must exist for the victory.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco, Cristian Calderón
Media: Fernando Beltrán, Fernando González, Víctor Guzmán, Carlos Cisneros
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega
Happy Birthday!
This Monday, May 8, the Chivas del Guadalajara team celebrated 117 years since its birth. Undoubtedly, one of the most important and historic clubs recognized internationally.
Paunovic wants to keep Briseño
As we have announced in 90min, coach Veljko Paunovic would not look badly at the renewal of the Mexican soccer player Antonio Briseno. The ‘Chicken’ ends his contract in June, however, the Serb would like to give him a vote of confidence and continue using him as a revulsion in the complementary part.
Atlas 2-1 Chivas.
