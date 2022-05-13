Next weekend the second legs of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament will be played. In one of the most anticipated games of this instance, the Atlas Foxes faces will be seen before Chivas from Guadalajaraa match that ended with a 2-1 advantage for the Red and Blacks.
Here we present the preview with all the details you should know about the Clásico Tapatío.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The game will start next Sunday May 15at the point of 6:00 p.m.; this time the venue will be the emblematic Jalisco Stadiumwhich is expected to be packed to witness the Guadalajara derby.
Chivas 1-2 Atlas- May 12, 2022
Atlas 1-1 Chivas – October 02, 2021
Atlas 0-1 goats – April 24, 2021
Chivas 3-2 Atlas – October 17, 2020
Atlas 1-2 goats – March 07, 2020
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN Y aztec tvwhile the online coverage will be available on the platforms of https://www.tudn.mx/liga-mx Y https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/fut-azteca.
Possible alignment of the Chivas
Miguel Jimenez (P);
Carlos Cisneros, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco, Cristian Calderón;
Pavel Pérez, Alan Torres, Fernando Beltrán;
Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega.
Possible Atlas Alignment
Camilo Vargas (P);
José Abella, Emmanuel Aguilera, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, Anibal Chalá;
Edgar Zaldivar, Aldo Rocha, Jeremy Marquez;
Luis Quinones and Julio Furch.
What a great game that awaits us between both squads. In the previous game, each one of the actions was strongly disputed, nobody considered a ball lost and the emotions were immediate. That is why for Sunday’s commitment each team will throw all the meat on the grill in order to obtain their ticket to the semifinal of the tournament.
Forecast: Atlas 0-2 Chivas.
#Atlas #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply