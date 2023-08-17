Visit our TikTok @segurosatlas and supports @AtlasFC from the grandstand! 🔴⚫

Participate in the dynamic and be one of the winners of A DOUBLE PASS.

We are more Atlas than ever!

*Check terms and conditions here:https://t.co/HXHhtFqJVp pic.twitter.com/4nbZglhv8B — Atlas Insurance (@Seguros_Atlas) August 15, 2023

THREADS IN TORREON Santos Laguna and the Atlas red-and-blacks share points and leave with a 0-0 scoreline #LigaMX #Saints #Atlas pic.twitter.com/sWMZmC6mvR – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) July 14, 2023

Changing the subject, there is still no official position on a change of venue for this Sunday’s meeting, since the Jalisco Stadium presents a bad condition due to the concert of Romeo Santos last Friday, which also led to black lions to change property to be measured at deermaking the commitment in Tepatitlán.

Since Monday morning, those in charge of maintaining the stadium have worked at a forced march to leave it in optimal conditions, but it seems like a complex task, since even the Atlas against America of the Women’s League Had to be canceled due to a thunderstorm and grass damage.

defenses: Anderson Santamaria, Hugo Nervo, Jose Abella, Luis Reyes

midfielders: Aldo Rocha (C), Brian Lozano, Mateo Garcia

strikers: Christopher Trejo, Jordy Caicedo, Eduardo Aguirre

substitutes: Juan Zapata, Mauro Manotas, Jorge Rodríguez, Jaziel Martínez, José Lozano, José Hernández, Gaddi Aguirre, Idekel Domínguez, Edgar Zaldívar, Carlos Robles, Víctor Ríos, Edson Arce

In case of injury, you are Henry Martinwho has a muscle injury in his right leg during the match against Chicago Fire. Added to La Bomba is the Uruguayan sebastian caceresvictim of a broken nose against Nashville.

In the same way, Nestor Araujo works separately due to discomfort in his right knee, working alongside the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguezwho remains a doubt because he continues his recovery after an operation on his right knee, which happened in the 2023 Clausura League.

🚨 LAST MOMENT 🚨@v_ddiaza RECORD reporter, confirmed that Henry Martín has suffered a tear in his right calf, which will keep him off the pitch for 25 days to a month. The Mexican striker is low for América. pic.twitter.com/5AMZ3uIWTj – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 5, 2023

defenses: Israel Reyes, Emilio Lara, Salvador Reyes, Kevin Alvarez

midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Santiago Naveda, Diego Valdes

strikers: Leo Suárez, Brian Rodríguez, Julián Quiñones

substitutes: Miguel Layún, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Óscar Jiménez, Román Martínez, Luis Fuentes, Bruce El Mesmari, Leonardo Palestina, Miguel Ramírez, Patricio Salas