The League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS is about to come to an end. For this reason and given the early elimination of the Aztec squads, the 2023 Opening Tournament returns this weekend. Just this Sunday, August 20, Atlas will face America in the Jalisco Stadium for Date 4.
The Rojinegros reached the round of 16 of the League Cup. Returning to the local tournament, in their last match they tied without annotations against Saints Lagoonstaying with four points in seventh place.
On the other hand, the Eagles reached the round of 16 of the League Cup. In their last game of Apertura 2023, the Coapa team thrashed 3-0 against Puebla in it Aztec stadium through Kevin Alvarezthe Argentinian leo suarez and the Colombian Julian Quinones. They are twelfth in the classification with three units.
When? Sunday, August 20
Place: Guadalajara Jalisco
Stadium: Jalisco
Schedule: 7:10 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and Azteca 7
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7 and www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
Last Tuesday, August 15, the red and black team turned 107 years old and is now going through a restructuring, after losing players who were a vital part of the two-time championship, such as Julian Quinonesthe Argentinian Julius Furch, Diego Barbosa and Ozziel Herrera.
Changing the subject, there is still no official position on a change of venue for this Sunday’s meeting, since the Jalisco Stadium presents a bad condition due to the concert of Romeo Santos last Friday, which also led to black lions to change property to be measured at deermaking the commitment in Tepatitlán.
Since Monday morning, those in charge of maintaining the stadium have worked at a forced march to leave it in optimal conditions, but it seems like a complex task, since even the Atlas against America of the Women’s League Had to be canceled due to a thunderstorm and grass damage.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
defenses: Anderson Santamaria, Hugo Nervo, Jose Abella, Luis Reyes
midfielders: Aldo Rocha (C), Brian Lozano, Mateo Garcia
strikers: Christopher Trejo, Jordy Caicedo, Eduardo Aguirre
substitutes: Juan Zapata, Mauro Manotas, Jorge Rodríguez, Jaziel Martínez, José Lozano, José Hernández, Gaddi Aguirre, Idekel Domínguez, Edgar Zaldívar, Carlos Robles, Víctor Ríos, Edson Arce
For this weekend’s commitment, the Azulcremas arrive with a large number of casualties, one of them is the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo due to suspension, remembering that he was enabled on Date 3 due to the rule that allows punishments to be postponed in case of having three or more players called up to national teams, so now it is his turn to comply.
In case of injury, you are Henry Martinwho has a muscle injury in his right leg during the match against Chicago Fire. Added to La Bomba is the Uruguayan sebastian caceresvictim of a broken nose against Nashville.
In the same way, Nestor Araujo works separately due to discomfort in his right knee, working alongside the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguezwho remains a doubt because he continues his recovery after an operation on his right knee, which happened in the 2023 Clausura League.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
defenses: Israel Reyes, Emilio Lara, Salvador Reyes, Kevin Alvarez
midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Santiago Naveda, Diego Valdes
strikers: Leo Suárez, Brian Rodríguez, Julián Quiñones
substitutes: Miguel Layún, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Óscar Jiménez, Román Martínez, Luis Fuentes, Bruce El Mesmari, Leonardo Palestina, Miguel Ramírez, Patricio Salas
Atlas 2-1 America
