Atlas thrashes Puebla at the start of the Mexican soccer day

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Atlas broke a streak of 10 games without winning
The Atlas broke a streak of 10 games without winning
Altlas reached 12 points, while Puebla was left with 13 points.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The ‘Zorros’ of Atlas thrashed ‘La Franja’ of Puebla 4-0 this Friday at the Cuauhtémoc stadiumin the match that launched the twelfth day of the Clausura-2023 Mexican soccer tournament.
Uruguayan Briano Lozano scored 1-0 for the ‘Zorros’ at minute 5 by taking a free kick more than 30 meters from the goal. At 16, the Colombian Julián Quiñones made it 2-0 with a spectacular scissor shot. The 3-0 was an own goal conceded by the Uruguayan Gastón Silva at 51.
Again with a free kick, the ‘Huevo’ Lozano sentenced the 4-0 to 69; this time the ball was placed near the left corner of the area and the Uruguayan placed it in the upper right corner. With this result, Atlas broke a streak of 10 games without winning and reached 12 points while Puebla was left with 13 points.
Later in the Caliente stadium, the ‘Xoloitzcuintles’ from Tijuana received the ‘Red Devils’ from Toluca and in the Mazatlán stadium the ‘Rayos’ from Necaxa visited the ‘Cañoneros’ from Mazatlán. Two classics will be played this Saturday: the Regio between Tigres and Monterrey at the Universitario stadium and the Nacional between Guadalajara and América at the Akron stadium.
AFP
More news
Fan asks for marriage in a game and gets a big surprise, video
Colombian National Team: RCN challenges Gol Caracol and will also broadcast friendlies
Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, denounced for alleged corruption
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlas #thrashes #Puebla #start #Mexican #soccer #day
Leave a Reply