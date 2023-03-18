Sunday, March 19, 2023
Atlas thrashes Puebla at the start of the Mexican soccer day

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in Sports
0
close

The 'Foxes' of the Atlas

The Atlas broke a streak of 10 games without winning

Altlas reached 12 points, while Puebla was left with 13 points.

The ‘Zorros’ of Atlas thrashed ‘La Franja’ of Puebla 4-0 this Friday at the Cuauhtémoc stadiumin the match that launched the twelfth day of the Clausura-2023 Mexican soccer tournament.

Uruguayan Briano Lozano scored 1-0 for the ‘Zorros’ at minute 5 by taking a free kick more than 30 meters from the goal. At 16, the Colombian Julián Quiñones made it 2-0 with a spectacular scissor shot. The 3-0 was an own goal conceded by the Uruguayan Gastón Silva at 51.

Again with a free kick, the ‘Huevo’ Lozano sentenced the 4-0 to 69; this time the ball was placed near the left corner of the area and the Uruguayan placed it in the upper right corner. With this result, Atlas broke a streak of 10 games without winning and reached 12 points while Puebla was left with 13 points.

Later in the Caliente stadium, the ‘Xoloitzcuintles’ from Tijuana received the ‘Red Devils’ from Toluca and in the Mazatlán stadium the ‘Rayos’ from Necaxa visited the ‘Cañoneros’ from Mazatlán. Two classics will be played this Saturday: the Regio between Tigres and Monterrey at the Universitario stadium and the Nacional between Guadalajara and América at the Akron stadium.

AFP

