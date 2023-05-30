Not only Asia and above all not only China: the new automotive frontier is also moving to West Africa and precisely to Moroccowhere an Anglo-Moroccan start-up dubbed Atlas E-Mobility Group announced its plans to develop and launch a Electric SUV by 2026.

Objective: to capture the attention of middle-class buyers

This will be a template “simple but also functional inspired by Moroccan design and identity“CEO Mohammed Yehya El Bakkal told the British magazine Autocar. “It will only use the technologies that the consumer actually needs and seeks”however, will not be aimed at local users but will initially be distributed in the European, African and Middle Eastern markets, with the aim of “capture the attention of middle-class buyers“.

Know-how and technologies developed by other companies

The company will use standard parts from Western manufacturers but produce the car in Morocco, where the labor cost is 20% less compared to the European one. “In our case, research and development will be only 5% of the total investment – explained El Bakkali – We will capitalize on experience, know-how and technologies that have already been developed by other companies”.

The project therefore consists “in making an early assembly using what is already available and trying to adopt the most cost-effective approach. Since the second cost item in the production of electric vehicles is the electricity itself, we will be able to have an advantage in Morocco where about 50% comes from renewable energy and the cost of energy to run the factory will be lower”concluded the CEO of Atlas.