Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 21:08

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), is the best-rated state leader in Brazil for the second year in a row, according to the Atlas Ranking Governors survey. The doctor from Goiás is approved by 75% of voters in his state, and disapproved by only 17% – another 8% do not know. In second place is Rafael Fonteles from Piauí (PT), with 68% approval and 25% disapproval. The doctor from Piauí moved up ten positions in the ranking compared to last year to reach this position.

Completing the top 5 are the heads of the Executive Branch in Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), with 64% approval; in Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), with 60%; and in Paraíba, João Azevedo (PSB), with 59%. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), appears in tenth place, with 53% approval. This is the same position he occupied in last year’s ranking. The governor of São Paulo has the lowest percentage of voters who say they do not know how to evaluate him: only 3%. 44% disapprove of the Republican politician.

The survey also provides detailed demographic cross-sections for each governor. In the case of Tarcísio de Freitas, approval is higher among men (64.3%) than among women (48.9%), and in the age group of 35 to 44 years old (64.5% approval). In relation to religion, those who approve of him the most are evangelicals (65.9%) and those who approve the least are agnostics or atheists (only 30.7%).

Tarcísio’s approval rating is also higher among those who are part of the economically active population (EAP). In other words, he is approved by 59.4% among those who work and 50.9% among those who do not work. Regarding family income, he does best in the group between R$5,000 and R$10,000 (59.8% approval rating). Finally, Tarcísio’s approval rating is overwhelming among those who voted for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the 2022 elections (86.4% approval rating). Among Lula’s voters, only 24.3% approve of him, while 57.6% disapprove.

The Atlas survey interviewed 29,694 people in all Brazilian states between July 15 and last Sunday, August 4. Respondents were consulted through online forms, using Atlas’s random digital recruitment methodology. The margin of error varies from 1 to 5 percentage points, either way, depending on the size of the state – the more populous it is, the smaller the margin of error. The confidence level is 95%.

At the other end of the spectrum, the worst-rated governor today is Wilson Lima, from Amazonas, also from União Brasil, with a 69% disapproval rating. He dropped 11 positions in the ranking compared to 2023, to last place. The second worst-rated governor is Cláudio Castro, who governs Rio de Janeiro for the PL and is an ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Castro is stable compared to the last survey, when he was already in second-to-last place. 60% of Rio residents disapprove of him, 15% say they don’t know, and only 26% approve of his government.

Regarding the governors’ assessments, Caiado, from Goiás, and Fonteles, from Piauí, are tied in the number of voters who consider their governments to be excellent or good. Both have 54%. But Caiado only has 10% who consider them to be bad or terrible, while Fonteles has 18%. The highest rate of bad or terrible assessments is from another PT candidate from the Northeast: Fátima Bezerra, from Rio Grande do Norte, with 49%. The Rio Grande do Norte candidate also has 23% who consider them to be average and 27% who consider them to be excellent or good. Antonio Denarium (PP), governor of Roraima, and Cláudio Castro are tied for second place in terms of bad or terrible, both with 45%.