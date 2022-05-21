almost six years ago Alfonso Gonzalez left the rojinegros de Atlas to continue his career at Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the Mexican midfielder trained and made his debut with the Jalisco team, but at the age of 21 he joined the Pandilla where he has won several national and international titles.
From his arrival in the Sultana del Norte at the age of 21 to the present day at the age of 27, Ponchito Gonzalez has won five titles: one from Liga MX (Apertura 2019), two from MX Cup (Opening 2017 and 2019-20) and two Concacaf Champions Leagues (2019-21).
In the most recent tournament, Clausura 2022, Ponchito Gonzalez had less activity in the last two semesters in which he was Javier Aguirrebefore the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich he played 17 games, but only 9 as a starter and of these only two complete, so he could barely accumulate 782 minutes of activity. While in the reclassification match against Atlético de San Luis he did not see action and his team ended up being eliminated.
the activity of Alfonso Gonzalez It was less and his link with the Monterrey team is until December 2022. So if there is no renewal, the player could negotiate from July 1 to go free to another club at the beginning of 2023.
According to information from the reporter TUDN, Mafer Alonsothe Atlas board has already made an offer to its Monterrey counterpart to be able to recover one of its youth squads, Alfonso GonzalezIn addition, he is one of the U-17 world champions with the Mexican team in 2011, which he commanded Raul Gutierrez.
