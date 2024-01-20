Abidjan (AFP)

After a fine performance, and a comfortable three-time win against Tanzania, the brilliant Hakim Ziyech and his companions enter the match with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to ensure qualification to the round of 16, and to issue a warning to the continent’s leaders regarding the seriousness of their campaign towards the title that has been absent for decades, on Sunday, in the second round of the African Cup of Nations. While South Africa hopes to regain its balance against its neighbor, Namibia.

After the historic fourth place in the 2022 World Cup, Morocco must take advantage of its golden generation of experienced people enriched with youth to win the African Cup, which has been absent since 1976.

Morocco confirmed the seriousness of its campaign, after it presented a high-level technical performance from the first minute against Tanzania, whose players were forced to use excessive roughness to stop the Moroccan players, especially Ziyech and the active midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

The match with Tanzania confirmed the depth of the Moroccan squad, after Regragui made five vital substitutions, including the two young men, the Belgian Genk midfielder Bilal Al-Khannous, 19 years old, and the German Bayer Leverkusen striker, Amin Adly, 23 years old.

However, the “Atlas Lions” face an obstacle that has become familiar since the start of the tournament, which is the high temperature and high humidity, especially since they play the match at two o’clock in the afternoon local time.

In contrast to Morocco's attacking football, the French coach of the Congo, Sebastien Dusabre, prefers a defensive commitment, and he hopes that his stars, striker Cedric Bakambu (Turkish Galatasaray), midfielder Yoan Wissa (Brentford, England), and midfielder Gael Kakuta (Amiens, France), who shined and posed a threat, will continue to shine. He was great in the match against Zambia through his excellent and accurate distribution of balls.

The team, nicknamed “The Panthers” and which was crowned twice in 1968 under the name Congo-Kinshasa and 1974 under the name of Zaire, hopes to take advantage of the weather conditions and snatch a point before facing Tanzania, which is easy, on paper.

Zambia (1 point) and Tanzania (0) will also meet for Group F on the same field.

The Zambian national team, nicknamed the “Copper Bullets” and the surprise champion of the 2012 tournament, and absent during the past three editions, hopes that striker Patson Daka (England's Leicester City) and playmaker Kings Kangwa (Serbian Red Star) will continue their brilliance.

In a match for Group E at the Amadou Jean Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, South Africa hopes to overcome the shock of defeat against Mali, when it meets its neighbor Namibia, which is ecstatic with its first ever victory in the tournament, which came at the expense of Tunisia.

After Egyptian Al-Ahly star Percy Tau missed an early penalty kick for the “boys” team, South Africa paid the price in the second half, receiving two goals from Hamare Traoré and Lassine Senayuku.

It hopes to seize the three points against Namibia, before clashing with Tunisia at the end of the group competitions on Wednesday.

Although history stands on its side against its neighbor, Namibia, as they met twice for the championship, with “Bafana Bafana” winning 4-1 in 1998 and 1-0 in 2019, the current performance of the “Brave Warriors” led by the dangerous Peter Shalulile and the annoying Dion Houghton may turn the tide. Expectations.

Shalwele and Houghton play for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, respectively, among 9 players on the list who are active in South Africa.

Namibia hopes to prove that its superiority over the “Eagles of Carthage” was not a mere coincidence, and to win over its major neighbor, to mathematically ensure advancement to the second round, an achievement that will be unprecedented in the history of the team that is participating for only the fourth time.

The winners of each group and the second-place finishers guarantee direct qualification to the round of 16, while the four best third-placed teams from the six groups also qualify for the knockout rounds.