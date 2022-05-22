Atlas is once again in the Liga MX grand final, after avoiding the miracle of Tigres in the Volcanosince the aggregate was 4-4, plus a penalty well converted by the captain Aldo Rocha He made them dream of the bi-championship, waiting for Pachuca or America.
Unfortunately, the Argentine coach Diego Coca will have plenty to analyze this weekend as their solid defence, which was the best in the competition and had never conceded more than three goals, failed terribly as they allowed four goals from the Regios in 45 minutes of added time.
Although two of the goals were from the penalty area, now they will have to be careful when scoring inside the area. The first one that was marked was quite controversial because it is not really appreciated that the Argentine Hugo Nervo contact french Andre-Pierre Gignacwhile in the second the Peruvian Anderson Santamaria he did hold the Uruguayan by the leg Nicholas ‘Diente’ Lopez.
Added to this and inexplicably, it is not fully understood how with such a great advantage they allowed their rivals to grow, since if they had done something in a great way in the leaguewas to nullify teams with an offensive style, just as they did with Chivas in the rooms and in the Ida against the OR.
It is also worrying what happened with the Argentine Emmanuel Aguilerawho had already established himself in the central with nerve Y Santa Maria, without forgetting that the latter does not quite feel comfortable playing with the mask because of the broken nose he has. Fortunately they have Louis Reyes who has been a kind of wild card playing as a lateral, central and midfielder.
Two who were also not up to the previous duels were the Argentine Julius Furchwhich was not as sought after, as well as the Colombian Julian Quinonesthat although he was in charge of marking in the Volcanowas not as seasoned offensively and defensively as in the Classic Tapatios and the Ida in front of tigers.
Likewise, there was little contribution in the laterals on the side of Joseph Abella and the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chala. To this we must add that they practically gave up the attack during the 90 minutes, since there were no dangerous approaches in the Argentine’s goal Nahuel Guzmanexcept the goal of Quinones and the penalty Rock.
It is necessary that these pillars return to being with the batteries well placed so as not to have scares in the grand final, since both Pachuca As the America they have an attacking style that does not give freedom, in addition to quality men who will not forgive and the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas he will not always be able to be fine to save them.
It is true that The academy has the credentials to endorse his crown, but they cannot be trusted, because luck could not be on his side once again, since without that penalty committed by Jesus Angle or the improper alignment of the rival, they would have already been eliminated. Coca You must begin to analyze what failed if you want to continue making history.
Finally, the arbitration work has been terrible, since the controversies have lasted, in the America against Pueblaboth in the first leg and the second leg, in the first semi-final of the Eagles against the Tuzos and in this one tigers in front of the red and blackwhere Cesar Ramos had to resort several times to VAR. Avoiding tiny mistakes not to mention arbitration is another obligation.
