Although two of the goals were from the penalty area, now they will have to be careful when scoring inside the area. The first one that was marked was quite controversial because it is not really appreciated that the Argentine Hugo Nervo contact french Andre-Pierre Gignacwhile in the second the Peruvian Anderson Santamaria he did hold the Uruguayan by the leg Nicholas ‘Diente’ Lopez.

First time Atlas has conceded four goals in a game in 76 games with Diego Cocca. pic.twitter.com/ZV4AZsNxPy – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 22, 2022

It is also worrying what happened with the Argentine Emmanuel Aguilerawho had already established himself in the central with nerve Y Santa Maria, without forgetting that the latter does not quite feel comfortable playing with the mask because of the broken nose he has. Fortunately they have Louis Reyes who has been a kind of wild card playing as a lateral, central and midfielder.

? “In a Semifinal against Tigres, a team with an impressive hierarchy, in the Volcano, at some point we were going to suffer, we have to learn to suffer and recover from that suffering. When one goes with the heart, something can be found. It was not by chance”: Diego Cocca. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/eLMOYHcSjj – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) May 22, 2022

Likewise, there was little contribution in the laterals on the side of Joseph Abella and the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chala. To this we must add that they practically gave up the attack during the 90 minutes, since there were no dangerous approaches in the Argentine’s goal Nahuel Guzmanexcept the goal of Quinones and the penalty Rock.

It is true that The academy has the credentials to endorse his crown, but they cannot be trusted, because luck could not be on his side once again, since without that penalty committed by Jesus Angle or the improper alignment of the rival, they would have already been eliminated. Coca You must begin to analyze what failed if you want to continue making history.