Mexico City.- The story of the playoff between the Cruz Azul Machine and Atlas de Guadalajara would have had a different outcome at the Azteca stadium, since there was a penalty that César Ramos Palazuelos missed in the plugin today.

In the last quarter of an hour, Cruz Azul headed into the area of ​​Camilo Vargas, who became the offender of a foul on Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez that the referee did not want to whistle, much less go to the Video Assistant Referee’s monitor ( VAR).

When the central defender goes for the ball, he stretches out his foot to get the ball first and it is at that moment that the Colombian goalkeeper goes towards him and knocks him down in the smaller rectangle. Said action was evidenced by the former referee and ESPN analyst, Felipe Ramos Rizo.

“Penalty in favor of Cruz Azul, Vargas kicks ‘Cata’, neither VAR nor César saw it,” he wrote in a first publication where he shares the video of the play. Immediately he added another ‘tweet’ where he shows more clearly the lack of Camilo Vargas on Julio César Domínguez.

“Vargas is late,” said Felipe Ramos Rizo. Cruz Azul tried for more than 90 minutes to match the game, not even with his best men did he avoid failure and a cleanup is coming for the next Apertura 2023 Liga Mx championship.

We recommend you read

Atlas is the first of the teams to access the Liguilla by way of reclassification. Brian Lozano’s great goal gave him the 0-1 victory in the Coyoacán mayor’s office. He will wait for results to meet his rival in the Quarterfinal round.